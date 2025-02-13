Flood warning in Cobb & Douglas counties as Sweetwater Creek begins to flood

A flood warning is in effect for Sweetwater Creek in Cobb and Douglas counties. There has already been minor flooding in the woodlands and fields upstream and downstream from the gage near the Interstate 20 bridge, on portions of a paintball playing field just downstream of the bridge, and on the athletic fields in the Woodrow Wilson Park on Mount Vernon Road.

The flood warning is in effect until Friday evening.

The National Weather Service also continues its flood watch for the entire region until 7 a.m. Thursday, February 13.

What is in the Flood warning statement?

The following text is from the flood warning alert:

Flood Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 505 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2025 …The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia… Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && GAC067-097-132215- /O.EXT.KFFC.FL.W.0004.250213T1216Z-250215T0130Z/ /AUSG1.1.ER.250213T1216Z.250213T1800Z.250214T1930Z.NO/ 505 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2025 …FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE…Sweetwater Creek near Austell. * WHEN…Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS…At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields upstream and downstream from the gage near the Interstate 20 bridge. Portions of a paintball playing field just downstream of the bridge and athletic fields in the Woodrow Wilson Park on Mount Vernon Road are flooded with one to two feet of water. A portion of Wren Circle in Douglas County…the County Iron Works and Sunlight Drive in Cobb County begin to flood.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.