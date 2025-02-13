Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

February 13, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 13, 2025, with a high near 57 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that is in effect through Thursday morning across portions of north and central Georgia. In addition to the rain, there is a small risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly south of a LaGrange to Macon to Louisville line in central Georgia.

In addition, a Flood Warning is in effect for the parts of Cobb and Douglas counties around Sweetwater Creek, and some minor flooding has already begun as of the time of this writing.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
7:50 am, Feb 13, 2025
temperature icon 43°F
mist
Humidity 96 %
Pressure 1018 mb
Wind 0 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 3 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:20 pm
Learn how to read and understand a weather report in the news by following this link

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 13, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5875 in 19497 in 1899
Min TemperatureM3957 in 1884-9 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM48.162.0 in 1918-1.0 in 1899
PrecipitationM0.162.70 in 19230.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM3 in 20100 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1766 in 18993 in 1918
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20240 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.656.568.1 in 195733.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature50.737.353.7 in 188418.8 in 1917
Avg Temperature59.146.960.3 in 188427.0 in 1895
Total Precipitation3.072.048.73 in 18810.03 in 1938
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)79236491 in 189562 in 1884
Total CDD (base 65)12012 in 20250 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.254.763.8 in 195042.3 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature36.536.146.5 in 195021.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.945.455.1 in 195031.9 in 1977
Total Precipitation6.106.6317.47 in 19361.89 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)156218523127 in 19771225 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12012 in 20250 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-12
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-12
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-12
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

