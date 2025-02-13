Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 13, 2025, with a high near 57 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that is in effect through Thursday morning across portions of north and central Georgia. In addition to the rain, there is a small risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly south of a LaGrange to Macon to Louisville line in central Georgia.
In addition, a Flood Warning is in effect for the parts of Cobb and Douglas counties around Sweetwater Creek, and some minor flooding has already begun as of the time of this writing.
What you will read in this article
- The extended forecast for Cobb County
- Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
- The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
- What the National Weather Service is, and what it does
To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night
Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Washington’s Birthday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from Norm
|Precipitation
|2025-01-01
|54
|37
|45.5
|0.4
|0
|2025-01-02
|52
|30
|41
|-4
|0
|2025-01-03
|56
|36
|46
|1.1
|0
|2025-01-04
|48
|31
|39.5
|-5.3
|0
|2025-01-05
|53
|33
|43
|-1.7
|0
|2025-01-06
|60
|30
|45
|0.3
|0.44
|2025-01-07
|42
|28
|35
|-9.6
|0
|2025-01-08
|40
|24
|32
|-12.6
|0
|2025-01-09
|44
|22
|33
|-11.5
|0
|2025-01-10
|35
|30
|32.5
|-12
|1.05
|2025-01-11
|34
|28
|31
|-13.5
|0
|2025-01-12
|45
|24
|34.5
|-10
|0
|2025-01-13
|56
|37
|46.5
|2
|0.01
|2025-01-14
|51
|30
|40.5
|-4
|0
|2025-01-15
|52
|34
|43
|-1.5
|0
|2025-01-16
|58
|33
|45.5
|1
|0
|2025-01-17
|60
|34
|47
|2.5
|0
|2025-01-18
|60
|43
|51.5
|7
|0.7
|2025-01-19
|55
|28
|41.5
|-3.1
|0
|2025-01-20
|32
|18
|25
|-19.6
|0
|2025-01-21
|30
|20
|25
|-19.7
|0.07
|2025-01-22
|36
|14
|25
|-19.7
|0
|2025-01-23
|41
|25
|33
|-11.8
|0
|2025-01-24
|51
|25
|38
|-6.9
|0
|2025-01-25
|52
|26
|39
|-6
|0
|2025-01-26
|56
|31
|43.5
|-1.6
|T
|2025-01-27
|50
|41
|45.5
|0.3
|0.36
|2025-01-28
|59
|33
|46
|0.7
|0
|2025-01-29
|69
|41
|55
|9.6
|0
|2025-01-30
|70
|44
|57
|11.4
|T
|2025-01-31
|63
|51
|57
|11.3
|0.4
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 13, allowing comparisons to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|58
|75 in 1949
|7 in 1899
|Min Temperature
|M
|39
|57 in 1884
|-9 in 1899
|Avg Temperature
|M
|48.1
|62.0 in 1918
|-1.0 in 1899
|Precipitation
|M
|0.16
|2.70 in 1923
|0.00 in 2023
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|1.0 in 1971
|0.0 in 2024
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|3 in 2010
|0 in 2024
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|17
|66 in 1899
|3 in 1918
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|0 in 2024
|0 in 2024
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|67.6
|56.5
|68.1 in 1957
|33.3 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|50.7
|37.3
|53.7 in 1884
|18.8 in 1917
|Avg Temperature
|59.1
|46.9
|60.3 in 1884
|27.0 in 1895
|Total Precipitation
|3.07
|2.04
|8.73 in 1881
|0.03 in 1938
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.2
|4.0 in 1934
|0.0 in 2025
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|4 in 1934
|0 in 2025
|Total HDD (base 65)
|79
|236
|491 in 1895
|62 in 1884
|Total CDD (base 65)
|12
|0
|12 in 2025
|0 in 2024
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|55.2
|54.7
|63.8 in 1950
|42.3 in 1977
|Avg Min Temperature
|36.5
|36.1
|46.5 in 1950
|21.4 in 1977
|Avg Temperature
|45.9
|45.4
|55.1 in 1950
|31.9 in 1977
|Total Precipitation
|6.10
|6.63
|17.47 in 1936
|1.89 in 1938
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|3.2
|1.6
|8.9 in 1936
|0.0 in 2019
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|2
|–
|8 in 1940
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|1562
|1852
|3127 in 1977
|1225 in 1932
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|12
|0
|12 in 2025
|0 in 2021
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-12
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-12
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-12
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-12
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-12
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
