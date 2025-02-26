Riverside EpiCenter announces new cutting-edge EV charging station

The Riverside EpiCenter distributed the following news release about the installation of one of the largest EV charging stations in metro Atlanta:

Riverside EpiCenter is thrilled to announce the installation of a cutting-edge Tesla Charging Station, set to launch in mid-February 2025. This state-of-the-art charging facility will be one of the largest in metro Atlanta, and plans are in place that would eventually make it the largest in the southeast United States..

Phase one of the installation will feature 30 charging positions, including 24 Level-3 Tesla Superchargers for high-speed DC charging and six (6) Level-2 universal chargers for general AC charging. In total, Tesla has plans to install 64 chargers at Riverside EpiCenter, with the balance tobeinstalledatafuturetimeinPhaseTwo. The charging center will be a trueassetforbothlocal commuters and long-distance travelers passing through Metro-Atlanta. This development aligns with Riverside EpiCenter’s commitment to sustainability as a LEED Silver Certified building, enhancing both community access and environmental responsibility.

Strategically located in Mableton right off I-20,justoutsidetheAtlantaperimeter andadjacenttoSix Flags Over Georgia, Riverside EpiCenter offers Tesla owners and EV drivers a prime location to recharge while enjoying a variety of amenities, including dining, fitness, and event spaces. The new station will utilize an unfinished portion of the parking lot, ensuring no disruption to existing parking availability.

To commemorate this new sustainable asset, Riverside EpiCenter will host a RibbonCuttingEvent on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11 AM.

“Riverside EpiCenter is such a strategic location for EV charging along I-20,” said Tim Echols, Georgia Public Service Commissioner. “Electric vehicles are an important part of Georgia’s economy, and the EpiCenter is playing an important role in making them work.”

“We are excited to welcome Tesla and EV owners to experience Riverside EpiCenter while they charge their vehicles,” said Dr.ChristopherBoyd,GeneralManageratRiversideEpiCenter. “This installation is a major step forward in our ongoing mission to innovate, serve our community, and promote sustainability.”