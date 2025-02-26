Save Acworth History Foundation, KSU, to expand storyboard program

TOPICS:
The sign in front of Acworth City Hall: Text reading Acworth Georgia 4415 Senator Richard B. Russell Ave, with 1860 (the incorporation date of the city)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 26, 2025

By Mark Woolsey

Acworth residents and  visitors will get an expanded chance to learn about the city’s rich history later this year.

 The Save Acworth History Foundation, along with the city and Kennesaw State University, will expand its storyboard program.

The museum-style boards use pictures and text to showcase various facets of Acworth history and have been erected at the relevant historical sites  around town.

The program began in 2022 with storyboards for the Acworth Hotel and the Acworth Caboose at Depot Park downtown. Last September, additional storyboards at three Acworth school sites, two involving the city’s milling industry and one at a historic beach and bathhouse were unveiled.

Beginning in April, a half-dozen Acworth churches will join the roster, with the storyboards for the church sites on the cusp of being fabricated. They’ll  be installed at First Baptist Church, as well as the first Presbyterian and Methodist churches, and at three other locations.

“So many people I talk to haven’t lived in Acworth all their lives,” says Becca Kienel, the history foundation’s president. “They’re interested in finding out the history of this area. And they’re always surprised when I tell them things.”

She says as part of the program, KSU is paid to review the boards and make sure they’re historically accurate and the city helps out with support and

installation. The foundation foots the bill for the storyboards themselves, Kienel says.

More information: saveacworthhistory.org

Be the first to comment on "Save Acworth History Foundation, KSU, to expand storyboard program"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.