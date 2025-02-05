Smyrna Hero Dinner Gala to benefit Smyrna Public Safety Foundation

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation submitted the following news release announcing its Smyrna Hero Dinner Gala:

Tickets are now on sale for a dinner fundraiser that will benefit the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.

The Smyrna Hero Dinner Gala will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Boxwood Social Hall in Marietta. It will include dinner, drinks, dancing, live music and a silent auction.

The occasion marks the start of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation’s packed 2025 calendar of events, which includes a golf tournament, a showdown between local police officers and firefighters for bragging rights and a shopping event to help local children enjoy the holidays.

“Smyrna would not be the incredible community it is without the support and dedication of our first responders,” Smyrna Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Denise Czarnik said. “The gala celebrates the men and women who keep our community safe and helps us raise money to continue supporting them by providing the resources they need to be successful.”

Michael Magno will provide live music during the Smyrna Hero Dinner Gala. Good Kitchen will provide dinner with support from local restaurants, including Atkins Park Restaurant, Zucca Bar & Pizzeria and Muss & Turner’s.

Tickets are $125, with discounts available for two or more tickets. Tables for eight are available for $800.

Tickets are available at 2025HeroGala.GiveSmart.com.

Following the Smyrna Hero Dinner Gala, the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation will host the Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at Brookstone Golf & Country Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 21. Additional events for the year include the Battle of the Badges, Hotrods & Heroes Car Show, November’s Jazz Under the Gazebo and December’s Shop with a Hero.

For more information, visit SmyrnaPSF.org.

About the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation (SPSF) was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. SPSF is dedicated to supporting the men and women who keep us safe day in and day out. Our mission is to Encourage and Strengthen the partnerships between the Community of Smyrna, GA, and its Public Safety Personnel. We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for those who live, work, and play in the City of Smyrna and the surrounding communities.