Marietta Fire Department announces promotions

The Marietta Fire Department (MFD) announced the following promotions within the department, effective Sunday, February 2, 2025. (All photos below are from the City of Marietta website). Fire Chief Tim Milligan leads MFD.

Assistant Chief Ty Howard – 19 Years of Service

Lieutenant Amanda Dushane – 9 Years of Service

Lieutenant Bryan Mauldin – 19 Years of Service

Lieutenant Terry Maxwell – 10 Years of Service

Firefighter Engineer Mark Bounds – 6 Years of Service

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the expansion of the Western and Atlantic Railroad in the 1830s.

During the Civil War, Marietta was a strategic location, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.

In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.

The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:

Ward 1 : Cheryl Richardson

: Cheryl Richardson Ward 2 : Griffin L. Chalfant

: Griffin L. Chalfant Ward 3 : Johnny Walker

: Johnny Walker Ward 4 : G.A. (Andy) Morris

: G.A. (Andy) Morris Ward 5 : M. Carlyle Kent

: M. Carlyle Kent Ward 6 : Andre L. Sims

: Andre L. Sims Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein

This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.

