Smyrna Mayor Norton to hold town hall Feb. 13

Smyrna residents and interested parties are due to get an update on city plans and projects next week.

City officials say that Mayor Derek Norton will lead a Town Hall discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Smyrna City Hall council chambers, 2800 King St.

The city said in a statement the event will showcase “projects in progress and approaching that include enhancements and additions to recreation as well as an update on downtown redevelopment plans.”

Recreationally, the city has embarked on rebuilding the Tolleson Park pool and improving River Line and Jonquil parks.

The Smyrna City Council approved a reworked plan for downtown in October, which drew considerable criticism from some residents.

The city says those unable to attend can watch the meeting on the city’s website, as they would a council meeting. A recording will also be posted.