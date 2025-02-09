Atlanta Latino Lions clean up adopted 2-mile stretch of Windy Hill Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs provided this report with photos of a litter cleanup project by the Atlanta Lions Club, which has adopted a two-mile stretch of Windy Hill Road:

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club along with a little help from the South Cobb Lions Club removed 25 bags of litter from their adopted two miles of Windy Hill Road. Afterwards, a couple of volunteers cleaned up 7 bags from Callaway Road and Hicks Road. It was nice to get exercise in mild weather. The whole area looks a lot better now.

If you or your friends are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn at Keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will handle your paperwork, order your signs and get you the supplies to have a successful Adopt-A-Mile.