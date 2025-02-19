Sweetwater Mission’s food distribution at Waverly Trailer Park in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs provided the following report and photos from Sweetwater Mission‘s Friday food distribution at Waverly Trailer Park in Mableton:

Sweetwater Mission had their Friday morning food distribution at The Waverly Trailer Park off Discovery Blvd. In addition to our regular volunteers from the First Christian Church Of Mableton and Lions Club, we had two volunteers from the Concord Crossing HOA and students from GA Tech’s Omega Psi Alpha Sorority joined in the effort. All of the clients were greeted with a kind word and lots of love.

Food insecurity

The United States is a very wealthy nation, yet far too many of its residents and citizens are in a state of food insecurity.

The Feeding America website defines food insecurity as follows:

Food insecurity is an official term from the USDA. It’s when people don’t have enough to eat and don’t know where their next meal will come from. It’s a big problem in the United States, where 47 million people, including 14 million children, experience food insecurity annually. However, many more people, including millions who do not meet the definition of food insecure—turn to the charitable food sector for support. Learn more about how Feeding America measures hunger in America.

The Cobb County Courier urges its readers to learn about food insecurity and, if you can, donate to and volunteer with organizations like Sweetwater Mission that are working to alleviate food insecurity locally.

Sweetwater Mission is a nonprofit located in Austell, Georgia.

Its mission has been “Stabilizing families by preventing hunger and homelessness while transforming lives through education and employment opportunities since 1968.”

To learn more about Sweetwater Mission, visit its website at this link.