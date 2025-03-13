As we head toward the weekend in metro Atlanta, severe weather risk increases

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Thursday, March 13, and that risk increases as we head into the weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather is in effect for west central Georgia today. An isolated storm capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and/or quarter sized hail will be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) is in effect for northwest Georgia late Friday night into early Saturday morning. An isolated thunderstorm capable of damaging winds and hail will be possible before sunrise. Severe weather is possible in north and central Georgia Saturday and Sunday. An Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. All severe weather hazards, tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are possible with this event. Minor flooding and flash flooding concerns could also develop in north Georgia Saturday night into Sunday morning. Please continue to monitor the forecast moving forwards. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… While spotter activation is not needed, spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe weather reports today and tomorrow. Please continue to keep an eye on Saturday into Sunday, as spotter activation may be requested during this time period.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

