Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, March 13, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 13, 2025, with a high near 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather that is in effect for west central Georgia today. An isolated storm capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and/or quarter sized hail will also be possible.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:45 am, 52 °F clear sky Humidity 70 % Pressure 1014 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:51 am Sunset Sunset: 7:44 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 76. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”