Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, March 3, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, March 3, 2025, with a high near 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that has been issued for all of north and central Georgia through this evening due to values of relative humidity well below critical thresholds amid dry fuels.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:32 am, 28 °F clear sky Humidity 65 % Pressure 1024 mb Wind 3 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:04 am Sunset Sunset: 6:36 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 55. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 3, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 80 in 2022 34 in 1960 Min Temperature M 43 64 in 1899 11 in 1980 Avg Temperature M 52.4 71.0 in 1899 29.5 in 1960 Precipitation M 0.16 1.98 in 1934 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.1 T in 2016 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1980 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 13 35 in 1960 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 1899 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.0 62.0 78.7 in 1976 36.0 in 1890 Avg Min Temperature 41.0 42.3 60.7 in 1997 17.3 in 1980 Avg Temperature 53.5 52.2 69.5 in 1997 28.3 in 1890 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.50 4.62 in 1971 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 22 39 109 in 1890 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 14 in 1997 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.7 56.3 63.8 in 2017 45.0 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.5 37.4 46.0 in 2023 24.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.6 46.9 54.9 in 2023 35.8 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 9.64 20.03 in 2020 3.09 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.9 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1859 2119 3477 in 1977 1387 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 2 35 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-02

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-02

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-02

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”