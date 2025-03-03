Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 21 to February 27

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 3, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

COLD STONE CREAMERY

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12153
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

  • 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

  • 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI

  • 1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22047C
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

CHIN CHIN CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 617 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4628
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25437C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

JD’S BAR-B-QUE

  • 4424 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000035
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13152
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SHANE’S RIB SHACK

  • 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003884
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074

  • 4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004087
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE

  • 5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005671
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SHIBUYA RAMEN

  • 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006249
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

DADDY’S INDIAN CUISINE

  • 3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-2281
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006296
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

POPEYE’S

  • 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006328
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

KANA

  • 1869 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9305
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006413
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!FRENCH TOAST

  • 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006883
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006889
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006890
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006891
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!VANILLA CAFE & GELATO

  • 134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006893
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130

  • 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000986
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD

  • 2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001910
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM

  • 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002067
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL

  • 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002068
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

TACO BELL #27711

  • 3240 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4978
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000175
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

THIS IS IT

  • 2776 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3307
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

SIMPSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3340 TRICKUM RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-888C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-288C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1041 REED RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4230
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003840
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE GRANDE

  • 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003950
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON

  • 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004014
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY THE

  • 9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004027
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

JUICY CRAB

  • 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
  • Last Inspection Score: 79
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

AYO AFRICAN RESTAURANT

  • 5150 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2850
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004370
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY

  • 2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004395
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WENDY’S #2003

  • 3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004530
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PIZZA HUT #39382

  • 5070 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4906
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005112
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PIZZA HUT #39462

  • 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1372
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005113
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

OY! RESTAURANT

  • 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 80 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005490
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

  • 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006395
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL

  • 4835 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006517
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WOK GO

  • 3509 BAKER RD STE 402 ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006640
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

HIBACHI STOP

  • 2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2025

JERSEY MIKES SUBS

  • 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22143
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

CENTER STREET TAVERN

  • 4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000184
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER

  • 4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001980
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA / BENI’S CUBANA

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1510 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8197
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002672
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE

  • 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001282
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

IHOP #426

  • 179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26208
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

TACO PRADO

  • 6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000815
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

FAIR OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 407 BARBER RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1474C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

ALLGOOD HEAD START

  • 461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3700
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

CHEEZY TRUCK THE – MOBILE

  • 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003425
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE

  • 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004481
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

POWDER SPRINGS CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING

  • 3460 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2322
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004802
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

SESSIONS STAND #2

  • 397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005045
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

PANERA BREAD

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1530 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8154
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005517
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

DE IRIE JAMAICAN SPOT

  • 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 128/132 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005933
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

EL ENCANTO

  • 2900 S COBB DR SE STE A2 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006248
  • Last Inspection Score: 46
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD

  • 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006276
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

WINGS & BBQ

  • 2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006620
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

PEI WEI EXPRESS CUMBERLAND MALL

  • 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1380 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006749
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY

  • 1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4920
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

  • 500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7604
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #960

  • 2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3596
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

SALATA #86

  • 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6293
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003169
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

LA MICHOACANA

  • 975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003592
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE – THE EDDY

  • 6255 RIVER VIEW RD STE 4104 MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004255
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

  • 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005475
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

HILTON GARDEN INN – ATLANTA MARIETTA

  • 3045 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006277
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006456
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

