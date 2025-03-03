Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 21 to February 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

COLD STONE CREAMERY

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12153

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002683

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI

1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22047C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

CHIN CHIN CHINESE RESTAURANT

617 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4628

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25437C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

JD’S BAR-B-QUE

4424 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000035

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

ZAXBY’S

1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13152

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SHANE’S RIB SHACK

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003884

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074

4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE

5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005671

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

SHIBUYA RAMEN

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006249

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

DADDY’S INDIAN CUISINE

3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-2281

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006296

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

POPEYE’S

1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006328

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

KANA

1869 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9305

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006413

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!FRENCH TOAST

2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006883

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006889

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006890

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE

186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006891

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

!!VANILLA CAFE & GELATO

134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006893

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130

4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000986

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD

2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001910

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002067

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002068

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

TACO BELL #27711

3240 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4978

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000175

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

THIS IS IT

2776 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3307

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

SIMPSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

3340 TRICKUM RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-888C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-288C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1041 REED RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4230

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003840

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE GRANDE

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003950

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004014

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY THE

9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

JUICY CRAB

1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004095

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

AYO AFRICAN RESTAURANT

5150 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004370

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY

2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004395

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WENDY’S #2003

3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004530

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PIZZA HUT #39382

5070 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005112

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

PIZZA HUT #39462

4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1372

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005113

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

OY! RESTAURANT

2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 80 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005490

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006395

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL

4835 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006517

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

WOK GO

3509 BAKER RD STE 402 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006640

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025

HIBACHI STOP

2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004039

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2025

JERSEY MIKES SUBS

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22143

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

CENTER STREET TAVERN

4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000184

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER

4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001980

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA / BENI’S CUBANA

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1510 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8197

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002672

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001282

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

IHOP #426

179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26208

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

TACO PRADO

6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000815

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

FAIR OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

407 BARBER RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1474C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

ALLGOOD HEAD START

461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3700

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

CHEEZY TRUCK THE – MOBILE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003425

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

POWDER SPRINGS CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING

3460 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2322

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004802

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

SESSIONS STAND #2

397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005045

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

PANERA BREAD

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1530 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8154

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005517

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

DE IRIE JAMAICAN SPOT

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 128/132 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005933

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

EL ENCANTO

2900 S COBB DR SE STE A2 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006248

Last Inspection Score: 46

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006276

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

WINGS & BBQ

2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006620

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

PEI WEI EXPRESS CUMBERLAND MALL

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1380 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006749

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025

HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY

1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4920

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7604

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #960

2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3596

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

SALATA #86

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6293

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003169

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

LA MICHOACANA

975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003592

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE – THE EDDY

6255 RIVER VIEW RD STE 4104 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004255

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005475

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

HILTON GARDEN INN – ATLANTA MARIETTA

3045 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006277

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025

SMOOTHIE KING