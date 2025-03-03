Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 21 to February 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
COLD STONE CREAMERY
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12153
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE
- 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI
- 1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22047C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
CHIN CHIN CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 617 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4628
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25437C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
JD’S BAR-B-QUE
- 4424 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000035
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13152
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
SHANE’S RIB SHACK
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003884
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074
- 4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE
- 5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005671
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
SHIBUYA RAMEN
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006249
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
DADDY’S INDIAN CUISINE
- 3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-2281
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006296
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
POPEYE’S
- 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006328
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
KANA
- 1869 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9305
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006413
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
!!FRENCH TOAST
- 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006883
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN
- 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006889
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN
- 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006890
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
!!SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE
- 186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006891
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
!!VANILLA CAFE & GELATO
- 134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006893
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2025
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130
- 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000986
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001910
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002067
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002068
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
TACO BELL #27711
- 3240 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4978
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000175
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
THIS IS IT
- 2776 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3307
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
SIMPSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3340 TRICKUM RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-888C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-288C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1041 REED RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4230
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003840
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE GRANDE
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003950
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004014
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY THE
- 9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004027
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
JUICY CRAB
- 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
AYO AFRICAN RESTAURANT
- 5150 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004370
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY
- 2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004395
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
WENDY’S #2003
- 3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004530
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
PIZZA HUT #39382
- 5070 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005112
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
PIZZA HUT #39462
- 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1372
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005113
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
OY! RESTAURANT
- 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 80 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005490
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006395
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL
- 4835 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006517
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
WOK GO
- 3509 BAKER RD STE 402 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006640
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2025
HIBACHI STOP
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2025
JERSEY MIKES SUBS
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22143
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
CENTER STREET TAVERN
- 4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000184
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER
- 4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001980
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA / BENI’S CUBANA
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1510 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8197
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002672
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001282
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
IHOP #426
- 179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26208
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
TACO PRADO
- 6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000815
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
FAIR OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 407 BARBER RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1474C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
ALLGOOD HEAD START
- 461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3700
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
CHEEZY TRUCK THE – MOBILE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003425
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
POWDER SPRINGS CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING
- 3460 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2322
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004802
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
SESSIONS STAND #2
- 397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005045
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
PANERA BREAD
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1530 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8154
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005517
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
DE IRIE JAMAICAN SPOT
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 128/132 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005933
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
EL ENCANTO
- 2900 S COBB DR SE STE A2 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006248
- Last Inspection Score: 46
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006276
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
WINGS & BBQ
- 2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006620
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
PEI WEI EXPRESS CUMBERLAND MALL
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1380 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006749
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2025
HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY
- 1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4920
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7604
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #960
- 2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3596
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
SALATA #86
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6293
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003169
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
LA MICHOACANA
- 975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003592
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE – THE EDDY
- 6255 RIVER VIEW RD STE 4104 MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004255
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005475
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
HILTON GARDEN INN – ATLANTA MARIETTA
- 3045 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006277
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
SMOOTHIE KING
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006456
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2025
