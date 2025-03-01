Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, March 1, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 1, 2025, with a high near 66 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29 degrees.

The region is under a continued high fire danger alert.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:57 am, 48 °F clear sky Humidity 51 % Pressure 1013 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:06 am Sunset Sunset: 6:34 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 80 in 2017 34 in 1890 Min Temperature M 42 64 in 1997 19 in 1914 Avg Temperature M 51.9 72.0 in 1997 29.5 in 1914 Precipitation M 0.17 1.82 in 1991 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 13 35 in 1920 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1997 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 61.8 80.0 in 2017 34.0 in 1890 Avg Min Temperature M 42.1 64.0 in 1997 19.0 in 1914 Avg Temperature M 51.9 72.0 in 1997 29.5 in 1914 Total Precipitation M 0.17 1.82 in 1991 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall M 0.0 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) M 13 35 in 1920 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1997 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.4 56.1 64.0 in 2017 44.4 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.3 37.3 45.5 in 2023 24.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.3 46.7 54.5 in 2023 35.4 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 9.31 19.24 in 1936 3.04 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1837 2093 3442 in 1977 1356 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 2 30 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-28

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-28

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”