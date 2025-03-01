Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, March 1, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 1, 2025, with a high near 66 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29 degrees.

The region is under a continued high fire danger alert.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
7:57 am, Mar 1, 2025
temperature icon 48°F
clear sky
Humidity 51 %
Pressure 1013 mb
Wind 6 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:06 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:34 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2025-02-01654454.58.70
2025-02-02694456.510.50
2025-02-0374445912.80
2025-02-04775666.520.20
2025-02-05745363.517T
2025-02-0672606619.30
2025-02-07776269.522.60.06
2025-02-08756268.521.4T
2025-02-0973576517.70.1
2025-02-10604753.560
2025-02-11524046-1.70.33
2025-02-12433941-6.92.58
2025-02-136137490.91.06
2025-02-14582943.5-4.80
2025-02-15524247-1.50.08
2025-02-16643750.51.70.88
2025-02-17503040-90
2025-02-18583144.5-4.70
2025-02-19463440-9.50.1
2025-02-20352329-20.7T
2025-02-21481933.5-16.50
2025-02-22532941-9.20
2025-02-23553143-7.40
2025-02-24694255.54.80
2025-02-257545609.10
2025-02-2679476311.80
2025-02-2776526412.60
2025-02-287345597.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6280 in 201734 in 1890
Min TemperatureM4264 in 199719 in 1914
Avg TemperatureM51.972.0 in 199729.5 in 1914
PrecipitationM0.171.82 in 19910.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.04.2 in 20090.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM0 in 20240 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1335 in 19200 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M07 in 19970 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max TemperatureM61.880.0 in 201734.0 in 1890
Avg Min TemperatureM42.164.0 in 199719.0 in 1914
Avg TemperatureM51.972.0 in 199729.5 in 1914
Total PrecipitationM0.171.82 in 19910.00 in 2022
Total SnowfallM0.04.2 in 20090.0 in 2024
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)M1335 in 19200 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)M07 in 19970 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature56.456.164.0 in 201744.4 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature36.337.345.5 in 202324.0 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.346.754.5 in 202335.4 in 1977
Total Precipitation8.229.3119.24 in 19363.04 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.810.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)183720933442 in 19771356 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12230 in 20230 in 2020

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-28
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-28
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-28
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-28
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-28

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

