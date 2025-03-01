West Cobb Regional Library combines learning with fun

A cartoon drawing of a rooster, two hens, two chicks, and a hatchling along with a drawing of a chicken coop.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 1, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

In the land of fun and make believe, West Cobb Regional Library’s March scheduled events continue to improve the learning and lives of children and patrons.

The library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program, which runs weekly, every Thursday (beginning March 6th at 11 AM) offers four topics for the month. In honor of Women’s History Month, Maria Merian shall be the topic of the first program, followed by Endangered Species (March 13th), First Day of Spring (March 20th), and All About Frogs (March 27th).

Where the library’s Open Play Chess! (beginning March 12th, 5:30 PM) runs weekly, every Wednesday and promotes critical thinking, the game of tactics takes on a different look, with Black Light Chess! (March 5th, 5:30 PM).

West Cobb Regional Library cheers all the fun and learning and the spring season in the third week of March with its Take and Make program (beginning March 16th and going to the 20th). The all-day creative pep rallies, so to speak, provide kits for making Pom-Pom Wall Hanging Flowers.

But there is something for everyone West Cobb Regional Library. Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:

  • Backyard Chickens 101, Saturday, March 1st at 11 AM.
  • Baby Storytime!, Mondays, beginning March 3rd at 10:30 AM.
  • Current Diet Trends: Fads or Healthy?, Tuesday, March 11th at 2 PM.
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Diamond Eye), March 24th at 6:30 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00Backyard Chickens 101


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




March 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




March 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)


18:30 – 19:30Getting Started with Sourdough




March 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Black Light Chess! All Ages




March 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Women’s History Month – Maria Merian




March 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 15:30My First Book Group




MARCH 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




March 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Current Diet Trends: Fads or Healthy?


18:00 – 19:45Dungeons and Dragons (High School)




March 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




March 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Endangered Species




March 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


11:00 – 11:40Saturday Storycraft!


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




MARCH 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging




March 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




March 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)




March 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




March 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: First Day of Spring




March 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




MARCH 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion




March 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:45Dungeons and Dragons (High School)




March 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




March 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: All About Frogs




March 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








March 29, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




MARCH 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 30, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 31, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00
















Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

