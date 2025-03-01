West Cobb Regional Library combines learning with fun

By Kelly Johnson

In the land of fun and make believe, West Cobb Regional Library’s March scheduled events continue to improve the learning and lives of children and patrons.

The library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program, which runs weekly, every Thursday (beginning March 6th at 11 AM) offers four topics for the month. In honor of Women’s History Month, Maria Merian shall be the topic of the first program, followed by Endangered Species (March 13th), First Day of Spring (March 20th), and All About Frogs (March 27th).

Where the library’s Open Play Chess! (beginning March 12th, 5:30 PM) runs weekly, every Wednesday and promotes critical thinking, the game of tactics takes on a different look, with Black Light Chess! (March 5th, 5:30 PM).

West Cobb Regional Library cheers all the fun and learning and the spring season in the third week of March with its Take and Make program (beginning March 16th and going to the 20th). The all-day creative pep rallies, so to speak, provide kits for making Pom-Pom Wall Hanging Flowers.

But there is something for everyone West Cobb Regional Library. Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:

Backyard Chickens 101 , Saturday, March 1 st at 11 AM.

, Saturday, March 1 at 11 AM. Baby Storytime! , Mondays, beginning March 3 rd at 10:30 AM.

, Mondays, beginning March 3 at 10:30 AM. Current Diet Trends: Fads or Healthy? , Tuesday, March 11 th at 2 PM.

, Tuesday, March 11 at 2 PM. West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Diamond Eye), March 24th at 6:30 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MARCH 2025

WEEK 1

MARCH 2025

WEEK 2

MARCH 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging







March 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







March 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging



10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)







March 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







March 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging



10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Eco Explorers: First Day of Spring







March 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









March 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 13:30 Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)



14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)









MARCH 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion







March 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:45 Dungeons and Dragons (High School)







March 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







March 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Eco Explorers: All About Frogs







March 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















March 29, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)









MARCH 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 30, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 31, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

































