West Cobb Regional Library combines learning with fun

By Kelly Johnson
In the land of fun and make believe, West Cobb Regional Library’s March scheduled events continue to improve the learning and lives of children and patrons.
The library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program, which runs weekly, every Thursday (beginning March 6th at 11 AM) offers four topics for the month. In honor of Women’s History Month, Maria Merian shall be the topic of the first program, followed by Endangered Species (March 13th), First Day of Spring (March 20th), and All About Frogs (March 27th).
Where the library’s Open Play Chess! (beginning March 12th, 5:30 PM) runs weekly, every Wednesday and promotes critical thinking, the game of tactics takes on a different look, with Black Light Chess! (March 5th, 5:30 PM).
West Cobb Regional Library cheers all the fun and learning and the spring season in the third week of March with its Take and Make program (beginning March 16th and going to the 20th). The all-day creative pep rallies, so to speak, provide kits for making Pom-Pom Wall Hanging Flowers.
But there is something for everyone West Cobb Regional Library. Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:
- Backyard Chickens 101, Saturday, March 1st at 11 AM.
- Baby Storytime!, Mondays, beginning March 3rd at 10:30 AM.
- Current Diet Trends: Fads or Healthy?, Tuesday, March 11th at 2 PM.
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Diamond Eye), March 24th at 6:30 PM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MARCH 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Backyard Chickens 101
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|March 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Getting Started with Sourdough
|March 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Black Light Chess! All Ages
|March 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Women’s History Month – Maria Merian
|March 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group
MARCH 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Current Diet Trends: Fads or Healthy?
|18:00 – 19:45
|Dungeons and Dragons (High School)
|March 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|March 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Endangered Species
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
MARCH 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging
|March 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)
|March 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|March 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Pom-Pom Wall Hanging
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: First Day of Spring
|March 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
MARCH 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion
|March 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:45
|Dungeons and Dragons (High School)
|March 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|March 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: All About Frogs
|March 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 29, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
MARCH 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "West Cobb Regional Library combines learning with fun"