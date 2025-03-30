Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s annual Earth Day cleanup draws over 440

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s annual Earth Day litter cleanup:

Commissioner Sheffield hosted her Annual District 4 Earth Day Litter Cleanup at the Walmart parking lot located at the intersection of the East West Connector and Floyd Road. Over 440 volunteers showed up to be support her efforts.

Keep Cobb Beautiful, Cobb Parks and Cobb DOT were instrumental in all aspects of this litter cleanup. Volunteers from Keep America Beautiful, Keep Georgia Beautiful, Mableton City Council Members, Cobb Solicitor General, Makia Metzger, My Green Earth, Mableton Improvement Coalition, Austell Community Taskforce, Habitat For Humanity, South Cobb Lions Club, nearby HOAs and others were there to dedicate their time to improving our community.

We especially appreciate the Kennesaw State volunteers who showed up in mass. The volunteers were disbursed to different littered areas across South Cobb. Cobb DOT was not far behind to remove the bags and debris.

Afterwards, we celebrated with delicious Mooyah Burgers and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and fun music provided by DJ Que with QueTV. We appreciate them, Dunkin Donuts and Walmart for providing the food and drinks. It was a wonderful event. Our community looks much better now.