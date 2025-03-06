Cool Kids’ Committee and Cobb police spearhead project to provide gently-used prom dresses and high heels for those who can’t afford them

By Mark Woolsey

A program aimed at ensuring Cobb County senior high school girls will be able to go to this year’s proms will give away gently-used prom dresses and high heels Friday.

Some 200 dresses were collected this year as part of the Prom Project Collection Drive coordinated by the Cool Kids’ Committee, a nonprofit that works with at-risk kids, and Officer Banks of the Cobb County Police Department. The donation drive kicked off Jan. 6.

Cool Kids founder Delores Powell says they exceeded their goal, as they were hoping to get at least 100 to 150 dresses donated.

“A lot of families are struggling right now and we just wanted to do our part not just for students at one particular school but throughout Cobb County.” She indicates that last year the effort was Marietta-based.

The dresses and shoes will be given away from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Austell Market Suites, Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 313.Those interested in clothing should bring a drivers license and be residents of Cobb County, said Powell.

She says while the program is officially limited to senior girls, some leftover dresses may eventually go to juniors as well.