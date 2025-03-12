Dr. Bryant Harris retires as pastor of Mars Hill Presbyterian

Photo: Dr. Bryant Harris and his wife Linda Harris

Rob Walter, a deacon at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, and member of the church’s marketing committee, distributed the following announcement:

After three decades of faithful leadership, Rev. Dr. Bryant Harris will retire on Easter Sunday. In the 187-year history of the church, Rev. Harris is its longest-serving pastor. The church will honor his dedication and impact with two significant events:

● Retirement Celebration: A celebratory gathering is scheduled for April 12, 2025, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Navy Lodge on Lake Allatoona. This event offers church members, friends, and the wider community an opportunity to express their gratitude and share memories of Rev. Harris’ time at Mars Hill.

● Final Sermon: Rev. Harris will deliver his concluding sermon on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, located at 3385 Mars Hill Road, Acworth, GA.

Rev. Harris has served as pastor at Mars Hill Presbyterian since 1995, guiding the congregation through significant growth, community outreach, and challenges, including church expansion, mission work, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Mars Hill established a thriving preschool, launched international and local ministry efforts, and remained a steadfast presence in the Acworth community.

At a meeting on 3/8/25, the congregation named Rev. Harris the church’s first Pastor Emeritus.