SsamJang Korean BBQ in Cumberland Mall celebrates its anniversary

SsamJang Korean BBQ in Cumberland Mall distributed the following press release about its anniversary event that includes a month-long raffle:

SsamJang Korean BBQ is celebrating a milestone with a month of festivities leading up to an all-day anniversary bash on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Known for its premium cuts and immersive dining experience, the Korean barbecue destination, led by husband-and-wife team Amy and Tony Bae, has spent the past year bringing vibrant flavors and dynamic tableside grilling to the Cobb community.

To show appreciation for its guests, SsamJang is hosting a month-long raffle throughout March, featuring over 15 incredible prizes. Diners who visit and follow SsamJang on Instagram will have a chance to win big-ticket items like a $500 Visa gift card, Dyson Airwrap, Apple Watch, Braves tickets, and more.

The celebrations culminate in an all-day anniversary event on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 11 a.m. to midnight. Guests can expect sweet treats, pop-up experiences, and a cotton candy cart from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., plus plenty of surprises along the way. Exclusive dining specials will run throughout the weekend, starting Friday, March 21, through Sunday, March 23, with $25 lunch and $35 dinner deals on SsamJang’s premium all-you-can-eat offerings. The bar is also joining the celebration with limited-time drink specials, including buy-one-get-one soju, $6 signature cocktails, $4 well drinks, and an anniversary beer tower for just $10.

SsamJang is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Every Friday, diners can enjoy All-You-Can-Eat lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 2860 Cumberland Mall, Ste 1109, Atlanta, GA 30339, SsamJang offers complimentary valet parking. For more details or reservations, visit ssamjangbbq.com and follow on Instagram at @ssamjang_kbbq.

WHAT: SsamJang Korean BBQ’s First Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 11 a.m. to midnight

WHERE: SsamJang Korean BBQ

2860 Cumberland Mall, Ste 1109

Atlanta, GA 30339

COST: Free to attend.

CONNECT: Stay connected on Instagram @ssamjang_kbbq.