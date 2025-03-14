Early voting schedule for Cobb BOC Districts 2 & 4 special elections set

By Mark Woolsey

Early voting dates have been set for the April 29 special election in which voters will pick two members of the Cobb County Commission.

The Cobb Elections board decided that early voting will kick off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 19 at two locations; the main Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration office in Marietta, and at the South Cobb Community Center.

No voting will happen on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Voting will pick up again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25 at all four early voting designated locations; the main office, the South Cobb Community Center, the Smyrna Community Center and the Old Clarksdale Park Community Center.

No voting will be held April 26-28.

The District 2 race pits former state representative and Democrat Erick Allen against Republican Alicia Adams. In District 4, incumbent commissioner and Democrat Monique Sheffield will square off against GOP hopeful Matthew Hardwick.

On April 29 voters will head to their assigned polling places. They can check on polling locations and whether they’re registered by going to the My Voter page on the Secretary of State’s website. (mvp.sos.ga.gov)