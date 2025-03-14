Storm chance increase for Atlanta this weekend: possible hail and damaging winds

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Friday, March 14, in Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia.

As we enter the weekend, the chance of severe weather increases, with a chance of hail and damaging winds.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Thunderstorms are possible for northwest Georgia late tonight and into early Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… An Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. All severe weather hazards including, tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are possible with this event. Minor flooding and flash flooding concerns could also develop in north Georgia Saturday night into Sunday morning. Please continue to monitor the forecast moving forwards. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… While spotter activation is not needed, spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe weather reports today and tomorrow. Please continue to keep an eye on Saturday into Sunday, as spotter activation may be requested during this time period.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

