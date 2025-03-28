Former Cobb deputy indicted on RICO, violation of oath allegations

A Cobb County grand jury has indicted former Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Ryan Hampton, 38, on charges related to an alleged scheme to defraud individuals and organizations by falsely claiming to have multiple sclerosis.

Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen announced the indictment, which include charges of violating Oath by Public Officer and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Hampton, who served as a deputy for five years, is accused of accepting money through fundraising and gifts based on the false medical claims. The investigation began in November 2021 after the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office received complaints about a social media account linked to Hampton. He was arrested on June 13, 2022.

“This indictment reflects our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that public trust is maintained,” Allen said.