Marietta celebrates two traffic improvement projects

March 29, 2025

By Mark Woolsey

The City of Marietta is taking official notice of two completed traffic improvement projects.

City officials held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the multi-million-dollar Powder Springs Road streetscape project, which will improve the approximately one-mile stretch between South Marietta Parkway and Sandtown Road.

Installed upgrades included new sidewalks, medians, traffic signals, streetlights, and a multi-use trail.

The city says the project aimed to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow through the often-congested corridor.

Another ribbon cutting on April 8 will celebrate the completion of the James Street and Tower Road intersection project. That project incorporated a recently installed traffic light and signalized pedestrian crosswalks.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the expansion of the Western and Atlantic Railroad in the 1830s. 

During the Civil War, Marietta was a strategic location, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.

In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.

The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:

  • Ward 1: Cheryl Richardson
  • Ward 2: Griffin L. Chalfant
  • Ward 3: Johnny Walker
  • Ward 4: G.A. (Andy) Morris
  • Ward 5: M. Carlyle Kent
  • Ward 6: Andre L. Sims
  • Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein

This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)62,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)61,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202060,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent20.9%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.8%
Female persons, percent51.7%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent43.7%
Black alone, percent (a)(a)30.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)1.5%
Asian alone, percent (a)(a)2.0%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent11.4%
Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)19.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent41.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2019-20232,256
Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-202318.3%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-202347.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023$401,100
Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023$2,061
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023$601
Median gross rent, 2019-2023$1,491
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2019-202324,574
Persons per household, 2019-20232.39
Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-202380.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-202325.4%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2019-202397.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-202393.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202389.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202346.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-20236.5%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202367.7%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202361.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)355,423
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)3,634,864
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)629,700
Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)2,822,793
Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)$45,082
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-202327.5
Income & Poverty
Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$70,086
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$43,074
Persons in poverty, percent12.7%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2022X
All employer firms, Reference year 20222,762
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20221,574
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022644
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022569
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20221,767
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022167
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20222,133
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,602.0
Population per square mile, 20102,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202023.43
Land area in square miles, 2010

