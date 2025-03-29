West Cobb Regional Library celebrates Earth Month

By Kelly Johnson
EARTH MONTH IN WEST COBB
Perhaps known as a community hub of fun, with staples like Open Play Chess, Mahjong MeetUp, and Dungeons and Dragons, West Cobb Regional Library is also a center of knowledge and education.
As April 2025 is Earth Month, the library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program is scheduled to educate children five to eleven years of age on sustainability. April 3rd, 10th, 17th shall teach the concepts of reduction, reuse, and recycling (respectively); and on April 24th, children will celebrate Earth Day.
Each program begins at 11:15 AM (after doors open at 11 AM) and runs for forty-five minutes. To learn more about Homeschool Eco Explorers, visit the Cobb County Public Library’s website here.
Earth Month can also be celebrated at home with Rain Gardens. Presented by Cobb County Water System’s Division of Communications and Education, parents and or adults will learn how a rain garden can make for interesting landscapes that sustain the beauty and value of their properties, or how a rain garden can gentrify the grounds of their home, protecting it from erosion. West Cobb Regional Library is scheduled to host this educational event on Tuesday, April 8th at 2:00 PM.
Here’s a short list of other educational events and activities at West Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:
- My First Book Group, Saturday, April 5th, 2:30 PM
- Butterfly Marketspace, Friday, April 11th, 2:30 PM
- Fearless Art – Tweens\Teens ages 9-15, Saturday, April 19th, 2:00 PM
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Wednesday, April 28th, 6:30 PM
Book: Banyan Moon by Thao Thai
Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
APRIL 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Holiday: April Fool’s Day
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|April 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong MeetUp
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess! (All ages)
|April 03, 2025
|Thursday
|13:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Reduce
|April 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group
APRIL 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:00 – 19:30
|Family BINGO Night!
|April 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Rain Gardens with Cobb County Water
|15:30 – 16:15
|Tangram Dragon Adventure!
|18:00 – 19:30
|Pet Portrait Keychains
|April 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong MeetUp
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Reuse
|14:30 – 16:30
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles, and more!
|April 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:30 – 16:00
|Butterfly Marketspace
|April 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft: Meet a Chicken!
APRIL 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|April 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|April 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong MeetUp
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|April 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Recycle
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY
|April 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Fearless Art TWEENS and TEENS Only! (Textured Art; ages 9-15)
APRIL 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|HOLIDAY: EASTER
|April 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|April 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|April 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong MeetUp
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|April 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Celebrate Earth Month
|April 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Saturday
APRIL 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Banyan Moon)
|April 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
