West Cobb Regional Library celebrates Earth Month

A color drawing of the Earth as seen above the western hemisphere including the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the western portion of Asia

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 29, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

EARTH MONTH IN WEST COBB

Perhaps known as a community hub of fun, with staples like Open Play Chess, Mahjong MeetUp, and Dungeons and Dragons, West Cobb Regional Library is also a center of knowledge and education.

As April 2025 is Earth Month, the library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program is scheduled to educate children five to eleven years of age on sustainability. April 3rd, 10th, 17th shall teach the concepts of reduction, reuse, and recycling (respectively); and on April 24th, children will celebrate Earth Day.

Each program begins at 11:15 AM (after doors open at 11 AM) and runs for forty-five minutes. To learn more about Homeschool Eco Explorers, visit the Cobb County Public Library’s website here.

Earth Month can also be celebrated at home with Rain Gardens. Presented by Cobb County Water System’s Division of Communications and Education, parents and or adults will learn how a rain garden can make for interesting landscapes that sustain the beauty and value of their properties, or how a rain garden can gentrify the grounds of their home, protecting it from erosion. West Cobb Regional Library is scheduled to host this educational event on Tuesday, April 8th at 2:00 PM.

Here’s a short list of other educational events and activities at West Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

  • My First Book Group, Saturday, April 5th, 2:30 PM
  • Butterfly Marketspace, Friday, April 11th, 2:30 PM
  • Fearless Art – Tweens\Teens ages 9-15, Saturday, April 19th, 2:00 PM
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Wednesday, April 28th, 6:30 PM

Book: Banyan Moon by Thao Thai

Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

APRIL 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Holiday: April Fool’s Day


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




April 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong MeetUp


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess! (All ages)




April 03, 2025Thursday13:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Reduce




April 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




April 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 15:30My First Book Group




APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




April 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:00 – 19:30Family BINGO Night!




April 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Rain Gardens with Cobb County Water


15:30 – 16:15Tangram Dragon Adventure!


18:00 – 19:30Pet Portrait Keychains




April 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong MeetUp


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




April 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Reuse


14:30 – 16:30Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles, and more!




April 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


14:30 – 16:00Butterfly Marketspace




April 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:40Saturday Storycraft: Meet a Chicken!




APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




April 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




April 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




April 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong MeetUp


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




April 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Recycle




April 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY




April 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 15:30Fearless Art TWEENS and TEENS Only! (Textured Art; ages 9-15)




APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00HOLIDAY: EASTER




April 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




April 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




April 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong MeetUp


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




April 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Celebrate Earth Month




April 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




April 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Saturday




APRIL 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




April 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Banyan Moon)




April 29, 2025Tuesday13:00 – 17:00




April 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

