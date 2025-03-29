West Cobb Regional Library celebrates Earth Month

By Kelly Johnson

EARTH MONTH IN WEST COBB

Perhaps known as a community hub of fun, with staples like Open Play Chess, Mahjong MeetUp, and Dungeons and Dragons, West Cobb Regional Library is also a center of knowledge and education.

As April 2025 is Earth Month, the library’s Homeschool Eco Explorers program is scheduled to educate children five to eleven years of age on sustainability. April 3rd, 10th, 17th shall teach the concepts of reduction, reuse, and recycling (respectively); and on April 24th, children will celebrate Earth Day.

Each program begins at 11:15 AM (after doors open at 11 AM) and runs for forty-five minutes. To learn more about Homeschool Eco Explorers, visit the Cobb County Public Library’s website here.

Earth Month can also be celebrated at home with Rain Gardens. Presented by Cobb County Water System’s Division of Communications and Education, parents and or adults will learn how a rain garden can make for interesting landscapes that sustain the beauty and value of their properties, or how a rain garden can gentrify the grounds of their home, protecting it from erosion. West Cobb Regional Library is scheduled to host this educational event on Tuesday, April 8th at 2:00 PM.

Here’s a short list of other educational events and activities at West Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

My First Book Group , Saturday, April 5 th , 2:30 PM

, Saturday, April 5 , 2:30 PM Butterfly Marketspace , Friday, April 11 th , 2:30 PM

, Friday, April 11 , 2:30 PM Fearless Art – Tweens\Teens ages 9-15 , Saturday, April 19 th , 2:00 PM

, Saturday, April 19 , 2:00 PM West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Wednesday, April 28th, 6:30 PM

Book: Banyan Moon by Thao Thai

Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

APRIL 2025

WEEK 1

APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 13, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 14, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







April 15, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime







April 16, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong MeetUp



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







April 17, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Eco Explorers: Earth Month – Recycle







April 18, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY







April 19, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:00 – 15:30 Fearless Art TWEENS and TEENS Only! (Textured Art; ages 9-15)









APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 20, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 HOLIDAY: EASTER







April 21, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







April 22, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime







April 23, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong MeetUp



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







April 24, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Eco Explorers: Celebrate Earth Month







April 25, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









April 26, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 13:00 Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Saturday









APRIL 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 27, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 28, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Banyan Moon)







April 29, 2025 Tuesday 13:00 – 17:00









April 30, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00









