Mountain View Regional Library kicks off its 1K books before kindergarten program

By Kelly Johnson
MOUNTAIN VIEW CELEBRATES READERS OF 1K BOOKS
With its staple of Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytimes (for children 6 weeks to five years of age), Mountain View Regional Library is scheduled to celebrate those little people it has helped read (or parents it has helped to read to them) a thousand books. The literacy program (launched by the Georgia Public Library Service) began this past winter; and it encourages the development of reading habits in youngsters, before entering kindergarten. In addition, the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program fosters brain development in children and bolsters parent-child relationships which, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation, builds language, social skills, and emotional development.
On Saturday, April 5th, Mountain View Regional Library shall honor those children who have completed the goal of reading a thousand books. The library shall be the first of four libraries in the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) to kick off celebrations for this literacy program. The other three celebrations are:
July 12th, 2025, at Switzer Library,
October 18th, 2025, at West Cobb Regional Library,
January 24th, 2026, at South Cobb Regional Library.
For the April 5th completion celebration at Mountain View Regional Library, registration is required here. For more information on the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit the CCPLS website.
And on the subject of reading, and for older children, here are a few other events scheduled for April at the library that may be of interest:
- Page Turners
- Morning Book Group, Wednesday, April 2nd, 10:30 AM.
Book: The Art Thief
- Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, April 2nd, 1:00 PM.
Book: Untamed
- Crafternoon, Tuesday, April 8th, 2:00 PM.
- Art with Ayanna, Wednesday, April 16th, 3:30 PM.
- Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!, Tuesday, April 29th, 5:00 PM.
Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
APRIL 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Holiday: April Fool’s Day
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|April 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Morning Book Group (The Art Thief)
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 14:30
|Page Turners Afternoon Book Group
(Untamed)
|April 03, 2025
|Thursday
|13:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|April 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration (@MVRL)
APRIL 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|April 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Crafternoon
|April 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen Yoga Studio
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|April 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|LEGO Club
APRIL 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 17:00
|AARP Smart Driver
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|April 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|April 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|15:30 – 16:45
|Art with Ayanna (Elementary)
|April 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY
|April 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Pokémon Meetup
APRIL 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|HOLIDAY: EASTER
|April 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|April 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|April 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAMed
|April 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|April 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hallow Stitchers
APRIL 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|April 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|April 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
