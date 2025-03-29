Mountain View Regional Library kicks off its 1K books before kindergarten program

By Kelly Johnson

MOUNTAIN VIEW CELEBRATES READERS OF 1K BOOKS

With its staple of Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytimes (for children 6 weeks to five years of age), Mountain View Regional Library is scheduled to celebrate those little people it has helped read (or parents it has helped to read to them) a thousand books. The literacy program (launched by the Georgia Public Library Service) began this past winter; and it encourages the development of reading habits in youngsters, before entering kindergarten. In addition, the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program fosters brain development in children and bolsters parent-child relationships which, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation, builds language, social skills, and emotional development.

On Saturday, April 5th, Mountain View Regional Library shall honor those children who have completed the goal of reading a thousand books. The library shall be the first of four libraries in the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) to kick off celebrations for this literacy program. The other three celebrations are:

July 12th, 2025, at Switzer Library,

October 18th, 2025, at West Cobb Regional Library,

January 24th, 2026, at South Cobb Regional Library.

For the April 5th completion celebration at Mountain View Regional Library, registration is required here. For more information on the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit the CCPLS website.

And on the subject of reading, and for older children, here are a few other events scheduled for April at the library that may be of interest:

Page Turners Morning Book Group , Wednesday, April 2 nd , 10:30 AM.



Book: The Art Thief

Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, April 2nd, 1:00 PM.

Book: Untamed

Crafternoon , Tuesday, April 8 th , 2:00 PM.

, Tuesday, April 8 , 2:00 PM. Art with Ayanna , Wednesday, April 16 th , 3:30 PM.

, Wednesday, April 16 , 3:30 PM. Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!, Tuesday, April 29th, 5:00 PM.

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

APRIL 2025

WEEK 1

APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 06, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 07, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







April 08, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Crafternoon







April 09, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:00 Yoga with PeakZen Yoga Studio







April 10, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 15:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide







April 11, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









April 12, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 12:00 LEGO Club









APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 13, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 14, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 17:00 AARP Smart Driver



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance Dil Se







April 15, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







April 16, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime



15:30 – 16:45 Art with Ayanna (Elementary)







April 17, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









April 18, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY







April 19, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 12:00 Pokémon Meetup









APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 20, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 HOLIDAY: EASTER







April 21, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







April 22, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







April 23, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime



15:30 – 16:30 STEAMed







April 24, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









April 25, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Sensory Playtime







April 26, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 16:00 Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hallow Stitchers









APRIL 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 27, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 28, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance Dil Se







April 29, 2025 Tuesday 13:00 – 17:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







April 30, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00









