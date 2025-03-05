Gianna & Mac’s: warm, rustic relaxing restaurant on Marietta Square

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Walking into Gianni and Mac’s warm, rustic, relaxing environment, I felt an overwhelming sensation of comfort, as though you have been swept away into a neighborhood Bistro in Trastevere, where we stayed on our recent Italian vacation. Every detail has been painstakingly thought about from the guest’s perspective to make you feel right at home.

Original restored hardwood floors, eye-pleasing amber light fixtures, and plush olive green seating that begs you to sit and stay a while. Having only opened on January 20th, this new spot seems well on its way to becoming a favorite in Marietta Square. It is located on Church Street within the redevelopment section by Bridger Properties.

Other eateries will follow suit and open in the near future. Brian So from Michelin-starred Spring will open Korean restaurant Bom, 7 Tequilas Mexican restaurant, and Atlanta’s famous Woody’s Cheesesteaks are all diligently under construction.

Since their opening, we have been to Gianni & Mac’s twice. The first time, we sat in the warm dining room ambiance with two other great friends. Coincidentally, Gail Waters and Chris Ivie just got married at Mac’s loft on the second floor above their sister restaurant, Mac’s Chophouse.

Our server was friendly and knowledgeable about the menu, although I had been voraciously studying it before our visit. Everyone ordered something different, which was nice to see different offerings. My wife, Cecilie, and I almost always get two different entrees to share our dishes.

We opted to start with the meatball appetizer, which did not disappoint. Two baseball-sized melt-in-your-mouth Italian classics arrived at the table and disappeared into our bellies just as quickly. They were served with crusty but soft homemade bread to sop up the remaining aromatic San Marzano tomato sauce.

Cecilie ordered the chopped salad, which had an abundance of imported meat and cheese, along with crispy romaine lettuce tossed in a homemade zesty Italian dressing. I chose the chicken marsala, which is served on a bed of velvety mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, and sautéed spinach. The tender chicken was pounded thin and lightly breaded, topped with a buttery smooth marsala wine sauce.

Our friends Gail and Chris ordered the Tuscan chicken, which is literally half of the bird, slowly roasted and served with potatoes and vegetables. They also got homemade ravioli stuffed with shrimp and lobster nestled in a creamy Sherry sauce and accompanied by a small lobster tail. Taglierini Cacio e Pepe is served tableside with a flambe show that wows every guest, and a Gelato cart is always rolling through the dining room in case you need a fix.

Emulating an authentic Italian dining experience, the slower pace of service allows you to unwind, have a drink between courses, and make time for good conversation. We finished our delightful experience by sharing their decadent tiramisu. It was a large portion, and there was plenty for everyone to get several bites of the traditional dessert.

Our second time, we sat at the bar

on a lazy Sunday afternoon for a few of their fun cocktails. We sipped an espresso Martini and a refreshing drink, Incanto, with citrus gin, homemade limoncello, prosecco, and lemon soda. That beverage exudes Springtime flavors that will have you chilling on their recently opened outdoor deck in the very near future.

We met Chef Gianni Betti on this visit. He was born and raised in Tuscany and has many years of experience in the restaurant business. He is a gregarious, engaging gentleman who epitomizes hospitality. Our next visit will be for the wood-fired pizza and the charcuterie bar experience. Here, you can get a hand-selected grazing board of imported meats and cheeses of the chef’s choice, which comes in several sizes depending on your group size and appetite.

Randy “Mac” McCray is the brainchild behind Gianni and Mac’s, Mac’s Chophouse, and Mac’s Raw bar, all located within a stone’s throw of each other on Marietta Square. So whether you are in the mood for Italian cuisine, a fork-tender steak, or some raw oysters with champagne, these guys have you covered with three superb options. Mangia!

Gianna and Mac’s is located at 85 Church Street on Marietta Square. For more information visit their website.