Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, March 5, 2025

TOPICS:
Cobb weather March 5: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with a high near 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and embedded thunderstorms that will continue to sweep east out of the area early this morning. A few thunderstorms may become strong, capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:52 am, Mar 5, 2025
temperature icon 49°F
clear sky
Humidity 95 %
Pressure 1001 mb
Wind 7 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:01 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:37 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers before 4 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2025-02-01654454.58.70
2025-02-02694456.510.50
2025-02-0374445912.80
2025-02-04775666.520.20
2025-02-05745363.517T
2025-02-0672606619.30
2025-02-07776269.522.60.06
2025-02-08756268.521.4T
2025-02-0973576517.70.1
2025-02-10604753.560
2025-02-11524046-1.70.33
2025-02-12433941-6.92.58
2025-02-136137490.91.06
2025-02-14582943.5-4.80
2025-02-15524247-1.50.08
2025-02-16643750.51.70.88
2025-02-17503040-90
2025-02-18583144.5-4.70
2025-02-19463440-9.50.1
2025-02-20352329-20.7T
2025-02-21481933.5-16.50
2025-02-22532941-9.20
2025-02-23553143-7.40
2025-02-24694255.54.80
2025-02-257545609.10
2025-02-2679476311.80
2025-02-2776526412.60
2025-02-287345597.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6381 in 195529 in 1960
Min TemperatureM4364 in 188010 in 1960
Avg TemperatureM52.972.0 in 195519.5 in 1960
PrecipitationM0.161.91 in 19350.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.5 in 19650.0 in 2024
Snow DepthMT in 19600 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1245 in 19600 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M07 in 19550 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.062.379.2 in 197634.6 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature40.542.559.4 in 195522.2 in 1960
Avg Temperature53.852.467.8 in 195528.4 in 1960
Total Precipitation0.000.834.62 in 19710.00 in 2025
Total Snowfall0.00.14.2 in 20090.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19420 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)4464181 in 19600 in 1955
Total CDD (base 65)0116 in 19970 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature57.156.564.0 in 202345.7 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature36.637.646.1 in 202325.0 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.847.055.1 in 202336.3 in 1977
Total Precipitation8.229.9722.62 in 20203.09 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.910.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)188121443502 in 19771411 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12335 in 20230 in 2020

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-04
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-04
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-04
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-04
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, March 5, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.