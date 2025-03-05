Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with a high near 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and embedded thunderstorms that will continue to sweep east out of the area early this morning. A few thunderstorms may become strong, capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:52 am, 49 °F clear sky Humidity 95 % Pressure 1001 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:01 am Sunset Sunset: 6:37 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers before 4 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 63 81 in 1955 29 in 1960 Min Temperature M 43 64 in 1880 10 in 1960 Avg Temperature M 52.9 72.0 in 1955 19.5 in 1960 Precipitation M 0.16 1.91 in 1935 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.5 in 1965 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1960 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 12 45 in 1960 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1955 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.0 62.3 79.2 in 1976 34.6 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 40.5 42.5 59.4 in 1955 22.2 in 1960 Avg Temperature 53.8 52.4 67.8 in 1955 28.4 in 1960 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.83 4.62 in 1971 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 44 64 181 in 1960 0 in 1955 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 16 in 1997 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.1 56.5 64.0 in 2023 45.7 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.6 37.6 46.1 in 2023 25.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.8 47.0 55.1 in 2023 36.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 9.97 22.62 in 2020 3.09 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.9 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1881 2144 3502 in 1977 1411 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 3 35 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”