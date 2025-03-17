Inaugural Mableton Legislative Day at the capitol Thursday March 20

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement of Mableton Legislative Day:

Mayor Michael Owens and the City of Mableton are proud to announce the first-ever Mableton Legislative Day at the Capitol, taking place on March 20, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol.

This historic event, spearheaded by Mayor Michael Owens and hosted by Rep. Terry Cummings, will bring together business leaders, community stakeholders, and local residents for a day of advocacy, networking, and legislative engagement. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with state lawmakers, discuss policy priorities, and witness the legislative process firsthand.

“Mableton is a growing city with a strong voice, and this event is a chance for our community to come together, advocate for our priorities, and strengthen our relationships with state leaders,” said Mayor Owens. “This is a significant step in ensuring that Mableton has a seat at the table in Georgia’s legislative process.”

Event Highlights:

Government & Business Roundtable (8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., 307 CLOB)

Networking over coffee & donuts

Welcome remarks from Mayor Owens, Rep. Cummings, and key business leaders.

Georgia Capitol Events (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Guided tour of the Georgia State Capitol

Live observation of the General Assembly in session

Group photo on the Capitol steps

Mableton Advocacy & Engagement Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., CAP 216)

Interactive discussion with legislators on Mableton’s key issues

Catered lunch by Cafe Social House & networking sponsored by Andrew Long

This free event is open to business professionals, community advocates, and residents who want to actively participate in shaping the future of Mableton.

RSVP & Additional Information:

To secure your spot, please register at:

Mableton.gov/events