Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton Honored with 2025 Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award

Photo: L-R Lisa Campbell, Irene Barton

The Cobb Collaborative submitted the following press release along with photos:

Representative Lisa Campbell (D-35) presented Irene Barton, Executive Director of Cobb Collaborative, with the distinguished Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award during the annual Yellow Rose Ceremony hosted by Georgia’s Women’s Legislative Caucus on March 13, 2025.

This award recognizes women across Georgia for their commitment to community service, regardless of political affiliation.

“I was thrilled to nominate Irene Barton for the 2025 Yellow Rose Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award for her dedication and leadership in connecting Cobb’s people and organizations with the vital resources, education, and practical solutions needed to improve the well-being of all of our children and families. Irene’s impactful work, strategic vision, and service to our community is a powerful force for positive change,” stated Rep. Campbell.

Since becoming Executive Director six years ago, Barton has expanded the organization’s reach and impact, strengthening partnerships among nonprofits, businesses, and local leaders to address critical community needs.

Under her leadership, Cobb Collaborative has launched initiatives supporting early childhood education, mental health awareness, and literacy programs, directly benefiting Cobb County residents.

Rep. Campbell, who represents District 35 covering Kennesaw and Acworth, has actively engaged with Cobb Collaborative, including participation in Birth-to-5 Strategy team meetings focused on early childhood development and care. Her nomination of Barton reflects their shared commitment to building stronger, more connected communities.

The Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus, a bipartisan and bicameral organization, fosters collaboration among women legislators in the Georgia General Assembly. The Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award is named after the former Middle Georgia representative known for her unwavering dedication to public service.