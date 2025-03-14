Kennesaw eyeing a downtown mixed-use development; strained stormwater update

By Rebecca Gaunt

A mobile home development and a neighboring towing business on S. Main Street could soon be the site of a mixed-use development consisting of residential and retail.

Highpoint Acquisitions, LLC has requested the city of Kennesaw rezone the parcel at 2615 S. Main St. and grant variances for 2615 and 2681 S. Main St.

2615 is the site of Kennesaw Wrecker and 2681 is the location of the Old South Village mobile home park.

The site for Old South Village was rezoned in 2023 to central business district (CBD), but was allowed to remain in operation as a mobile home park, though the CBD designation does not allow for that use. Highpoint is requesting the adjoining property at 2615 also be rezoned to CBD from light industrial (LI).

Highpoint intends to build 300 apartments, a parking deck, and 5,000 square feet of retail.

Though smoke shops are already prohibited in the CBD, council member Tracey Viars asked that they be added to the list of explicitly prohibited retail for the project during Monday’s work session.

City staff recommended approval for the request with several stipulations, including the requirement that the builders mitigate for sound from the railroad and that the non-residential portion be completed before the city issues a certificate of occupancy for the last 20% of residential.

Council member Pat Ferris expressed frustration that the requirement to complete the non-residential first in the past has been dropped when builders return to say they are unable to complete the project as originally approved.

Mayor Derek Easterling and Viars interjected that the developer plans to build both parts concurrently.

“Where do we start saying no to apartments? I don’t know what a mix in a healthy community is,” Ferris continued. He called Smyrna and Marietta poster children for rampant apartment building 20-30 years ago that have since tried to reduce that number.

Zoning administrator Darryl Simmons called Kennesaw’s makeup “healthy.”

“We have an abundant amount of areas that are single family. The multi-family developments that we have approved have been strategic. In other words, most of them have either been part of a redevelopment or an area that’s in horrible transition that was already identified 15 years ago,” he said.

It was stated that Kennesaw is at roughly 70% single family homes to 30% multi-family.

“If you add the Ellison, the Landings, which is the core property, Revival, and Lewis Street, or Park on Main I think it’s called now, together, it equals less homes than the number of homes in Legacy Park. I think it’s like 1,100 and there’s 1,840 in Legacy Park,” Viars said.

Legacy Park consists of single-family homes, while the rest are multi-family.

Council member Anthony Gutierrez inquired as to the status of the mobile home park residents. According to the developers, the park is down to 12 residents since they began posting signage regarding the rezoning request. All are month-to-month renters who will receive 90 days notice when necessary to vacate, a return of their security deposits with no questions asked, and $1,000 cash. The park owns all the trailer homes.

The developers are also requesting variances to reduce the required average residential floor area at both sites.

A full presentation of the project will take place at the March 17 meeting.

Strained stormwater infrastructure discussion

A request from council member Antonio Jones for a status update on the city’s stormwater system led to a tense exchange with the mayor.

According to Ricky Stewart, the public works director, the city inspects approximately 20% of the city’s system annually.

“We are in a five-year rotation of putting our eyes on every bit of our system, whether it’s ditches, structures, or pipe,” he said.

He called the state of the system “debatable” due to aging infrastructure. Some of the older portions use corrugated metal, which is no longer allowed. Those areas are being targeted for replacement by the city at a rate of 300-500 feet annually.

Jones inquired about recent emergency pipe repairs and whether they were on the department’s radar prior to the issues occurring.

“A majority of everything that’s in the system is pushing the 30-40 year [mark], and unfortunately, in that time span, we had a lot of corrugated metal that was put in the ground. So yes, there is a lot of stuff that’s on our radar. You just can only juggle so many balls,” Stewart said.

At that point, Easterling jumped in to tell Jones he didn’t like his accusatory tone.

“I don’t like that. If you’re asking a question, ask the question. But when you say ‘how did we miss that,’ that’s to me, that’s ‘how did you miss that’…I want you to think about how you ask it,” Easterling said.

Jones replied with an apology and said that wasn’t his intention, but added, “I think it’s a fair question.”

He cited a 2019 report regarding the need to clear out drainage pipes of leaves and debris, but said he was unaware of the pipes near his home of 10 years ever being cleaned.

“When I look at it, I know we have a SPLOST coming up…I think we should take this time to invest into our stormwater system,” Jones said.

Stewart replied that the city had much greater needs for SPLOST funds and that stormwater utility fees covered the repairs.

Jones’ request to schedule a time to meet with the public works department was directed back to the mayor.

“We’ll talk about that,” Easterling said.

