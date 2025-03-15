Lane closures to impact I-285, I-20 traffic in Cobb and Fulton counties

Drivers in the Atlanta metro area who are traveling in Mableton in Cobb County and the west part of the City of Atlanta should expect temporary nighttime lane closures on sections of I-20 and I-285 next week as crews conduct survey work for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

Weather permitting, the closures will take place from Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 21, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The project aims to improve traffic flow by reconstructing and widening key interchange ramps and adding new lanes along both interstates.

Here is the complete press release from the Georgia DOT:

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will temporarily close state route and interstate lanes at the following locations for survey activities to support design on the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributer or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.



WHEN/WHERE:



Nighttime Closures



Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure at the following locations:

I-20 westbound from Linkwood Road overpass (mile marker (MM) 51.4) to Factory Shoals Road overpass (MM 45.4)

I-20 eastbound from Factory Shoals Road overpass (MM 45.4) to Linkwood Road overpass (MM 51.4)

Tuesday, March 18, through Friday, March 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closures at the following locations:

I-285 southbound at US 278/SR 8/Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (MM 11.8) to (MM 10.0)

I-285 northbound at US 278/SR 8/Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (MM 10) to (MM 11.8)

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.