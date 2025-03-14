St. Catherine’s Friends of Music Ministry presents March 30 Lenten Choral Evensong service 

Photo Credit: Marion Hegedus St. Catherine’s Choristers and Chancel Choir present Lenten Choral Evensong community concert March 30

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church submitted the following announcement about a special Lenten music event:

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church in Marietta, Ga., will conclude its 2024-2025 Friends of Music concert series with a free, Lenten Choral Evensong service on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 3 p.m.

This special choral performance features St. Catherine’s Choristers and Chancel Choir, along with select guest singers and organist Mason Copeland. Rooted in Scripture, the program will feature anthems, chanted psalms, and the sung forms of evening prayers of the Anglican tradition. The service will provide guests with time and space for reflection, peace and an opportunity to experience the holiness of Lent through the music of Evensong.

All Friends of Music events are free to the public and donations are accepted. General seating is first-come, first-served. No tickets are necessary. All concerts are held at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 571 Holt Road. For more information, email stcats@stcatherines.org or call 770-971-2839.