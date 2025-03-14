Suspected homicide on Pat Mell Road

Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release:

On March 13, 2025, at approximately 8:25 AM, uniformed patrol officers of the Cobb County Police Department were dispatched to 282 Pat Mell Road regarding a person down. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult female deceased at the incident location. Foul play is suspected. This incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.