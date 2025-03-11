New Cobb & Douglas Public Health clinic on Mableton City Council agenda

At its meeting this Wednesday, March 12, the Mableton City Council will consider a resolution that will take required legal steps to establish a new health clinic on Riverside Parkway.

The Mableton Development Authority (MDA) has been in discussions with Cobb County and Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) since 2023 to donate a 5.2-acre property to construct the new health clinic.

In order for the transfer of the property to the county to take place, the Mableton City Council has to pass a resolution approving the transaction.

At the council’s Monday, March 10, worksession, CDPH Deputy Director Lisa Crossman and MDA Executive Director Dana Johnson were called forward to answer the mayor and council’s questions about the project.

Crossman described the clinic’s services and told the council the funding sources.

“It’s a 30,000 plus square foot facility that would have expanded public health services,” Crossman said. “For example, our WIC services that are currently down the street on the South Cobb government campus would move to this location, but we would expand also our other public health services like … HIV testing, STD testing, perinatal case management services to link women to prenatal care, and other public health services.”

She said the clinic would partner with the Center for Family Resources on the Family Cupboard Choice Pantry program, and with Highland Rivers Behavioral Health for mental and behavioral health counseling.

“And then we’re working to find a federally qualified health center that would be able to provide primary care for adults and children, dental services and a pharmacy,” Crossman said. “So all of that’s coming together at that location.”

Crossman said estimates for the cost of the clinic are at about $17 million, and that there are $14 million in commitments raised so far. Sources include ARPA funds, SPLOST, money from Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s discretionary fund, and money from the Board of Health discretionary funds.

She said that the reason for the transfer of the property to the county is that under Georgia law, the county owns public health facilities.

Johnson said that the MDA views the clinic as an important project.

“What I can say is that when we do get a month out, when we think we can do groundbreaking, we’ll certainly coordinate with the mayor and all city council to make sure all of you can be there,” Johnson said. “We can have an awesome photo-op moment so we can make sure we take advantage of providing this very needed service to this area.”

Mayor Owens raised two requests.

One is that the facility has Mableton in its name, consistent with other CDPH facilities within city limits, like in Smyrna. The other is that whatever goes into the remainder of the property, adjacent to the clinic, be done in a cohesive and collaborative manner.

“We know this is only part of that larger parcel and again, for the record, but I want to make sure that we are looking at this full development and this full site as one that works in harmony,” said Owens.

To read the supporting documents for the agenda item regarding the clinic, follow this link.

Agenda for the Wednesday, March 12 meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

March 12, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

