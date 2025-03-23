Report about litter cleanup on Buckner Road at Vinings Cove

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photo about a litter cleanup in the Vinings Cove community:

We had absolutely perfect weather for today’s litter cleanup. Volunteers from the Mableton Improvement Coalition, City Of Mableton Councilwoman Patty Auch, and Lions Club who helped the Vinings Cove Homeowners remove 23 bags of litter and 19 tires from Pebblebrook Road and their adopted Buckner Road. Because of their efforts, the area looks wonderful now. If you or your neighbors want to get a little exercise while getting to know each other a little better, you should adopt your street. Keep Cobb Beautiful will provide you with all of the supplies as well as place your signs on each end of your adopted mile. To learn more, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org .

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

