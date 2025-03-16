Rundown on Cobb County storm damage

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County appeared to have largely dodged a bullet as severe storms swept through Saturday night into early Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, the northern part of the county was put under a tornado warning due to a radar-indicated possible tornado to the west, but the storm appeared to have weakened as it moved into Cobb, with no reports of any confirmed tornadoes in in the county as of midafternoon Sunday.

Cobb County Department of Transportation officials reported that they cleared 31 downed trees from roadways overnight. Cobb Firefighters responded to also responded to multiple calls involving trees down and accidents.

The storm caused scattered power outages. Cobb EMC reported several hundred outages as of about 3 a.m. but at midafternoon Sunday, fewer than a dozen customers remained in the dark.

No serious injuries were reported in the county.

Neighboring Paulding County was much more heavily impacted with numerous reports of trees down in roadways and on homes. Officials there say a gas station there collapsed during the storm. Some residents and others think a tornado may have been to blame for that county’s more significant damage.