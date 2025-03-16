Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 7 to March 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL

825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002383

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002247

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

MACLAND WINGS AND MORE

4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17410C

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1659

4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14157

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BONEFISH GRILL #7112

2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002416

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1468C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1765C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

LOCKHEED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1205 MERRITT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3422

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-82

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

RU SAN’S

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003946

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

WINGS & TINGS

2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004470

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY

2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005629

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

CLARION POINTE – FOOD

520 ROBERT CT NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006266

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

COFY

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006609

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

!!ZAXBY’S – SANDY PLAINS

2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006931

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001078

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

CHINA KITCHEN

470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23040C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

IHOP #2090

2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26728

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS

2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24212

Last Inspection Score: 55

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3

3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10715C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

SMITHA MIDDLE SCHOOL

2025 POWDER SPRINGS RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3416

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO

2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003424

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

SUBWAY #36637

6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004717

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

TACOS LA VILLA

3315 S COBB DR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006769

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL

3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26717

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHINA MOON

3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000899

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY

3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000053

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3300

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #5553 – EAST LAKE

2161 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-69

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5270

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #6621

4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4446

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #1735

3250 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2969

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL

3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18463

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18865C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHIPOTLE #3595

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004438

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MCDONALD’S

3677 MARATHON CIR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004863

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

E KE PIZZA

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 114 & 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

WINGSTOP DELK #1393

2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005102

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHIOMA’S AFRICAN CUISINE

2655 COBB PKWY NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5917

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005826

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

TAJ MAHAL GRILL

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001645

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

TACO BELL #32643

165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002748

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q FESTIVALS LLC

403 SYCAMORE ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2505

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17272

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

STILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

870 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1498C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2652

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13805C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401

4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003427

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

!!ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD

2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006928

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

ZAXBY’S

2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001332

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

BOJANGLES #791

681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16155C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

GARRETT MIDDLE SCHOOL

5235 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1499C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-468C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS

2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003317

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

KRYSTAL #MAR024

271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004912

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO