Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 7 to March 13

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 16, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002383
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002247
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

MACLAND WINGS AND MORE

  • 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17410C
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1659

  • 4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14157
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BONEFISH GRILL #7112

  • 2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002416
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1765C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

LOCKHEED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1205 MERRITT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3422
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-82
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4307
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

RU SAN’S

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003946
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

WINGS & TINGS

  • 2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004470
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY

  • 2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005629
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

CLARION POINTE – FOOD

  • 520 ROBERT CT NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006266
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

COFY

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006609
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

!!ZAXBY’S – SANDY PLAINS

  • 2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006931
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025

ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001078
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

CHINA KITCHEN

  • 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23040C
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

IHOP #2090

  • 2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26728
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS

  • 2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24212
  • Last Inspection Score: 55
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3

  • 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10715C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

SMITHA MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2025 POWDER SPRINGS RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3416
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5065
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO

  • 2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003424
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

SUBWAY #36637

  • 6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004717
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

TACOS LA VILLA

  • 3315 S COBB DR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006769
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025

RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL

  • 3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26717
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHINA MOON

  • 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000899
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY

  • 3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000053
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

  • 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3300
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #5553 – EAST LAKE

  • 2161 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-69
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5270
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #6621

  • 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4446
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ARBY’S #1735

  • 3250 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2969
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18463
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18865C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHIPOTLE #3595

  • 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004438
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

MCDONALD’S

  • 3677 MARATHON CIR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6853
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004863
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

E KE PIZZA

  • 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 114 & 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005028
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

WINGSTOP DELK #1393

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005102
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

CHIOMA’S AFRICAN CUISINE

  • 2655 COBB PKWY NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5917
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005826
  • Last Inspection Score: 77
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025

TAJ MAHAL GRILL

  • 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001645
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

TACO BELL #32643

  • 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q FESTIVALS LLC

  • 403 SYCAMORE ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2505
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17272
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

STILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 870 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1498C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2652
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4399
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13805C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401

  • 4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003427
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

!!ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD

  • 2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006928
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001332
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

BOJANGLES #791

  • 681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16155C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

GARRETT MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 5235 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000296
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1499C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

  • 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS

  • 2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003317
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

KRYSTAL #MAR024

  • 271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004912
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO

  • 7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005973
  • Last Inspection Score: 72
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025

