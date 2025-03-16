Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 7 to March 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002383
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002247
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
MACLAND WINGS AND MORE
- 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17410C
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1659
- 4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14157
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
BONEFISH GRILL #7112
- 2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002416
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1468C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1765C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
LOCKHEED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1205 MERRITT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3422
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-82
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
RU SAN’S
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003946
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
WINGS & TINGS
- 2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004470
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY
- 2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005629
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
CLARION POINTE – FOOD
- 520 ROBERT CT NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006266
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
COFY
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006609
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
!!ZAXBY’S – SANDY PLAINS
- 2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006931
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-13-2025
ATAMI GRILL SUSHI
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001078
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
CHINA KITCHEN
- 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23040C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
IHOP #2090
- 2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26728
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS
- 2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24212
- Last Inspection Score: 55
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3
- 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10715C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
SMITHA MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2025 POWDER SPRINGS RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3416
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO
- 2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003424
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
SUBWAY #36637
- 6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004717
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
TACOS LA VILLA
- 3315 S COBB DR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006769
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2025
RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL
- 3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26717
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
CHINA MOON
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000899
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY
- 3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000053
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3300
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
ARBY’S #5553 – EAST LAKE
- 2161 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-69
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5270
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
ARBY’S #6621
- 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4446
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
ARBY’S #1735
- 3250 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2969
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL
- 3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18463
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18865C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
CHIPOTLE #3595
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004438
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
MCDONALD’S
- 3677 MARATHON CIR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004863
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
E KE PIZZA
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 114 & 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005028
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
WINGSTOP DELK #1393
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005102
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
CHIOMA’S AFRICAN CUISINE
- 2655 COBB PKWY NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5917
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005826
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2025
TAJ MAHAL GRILL
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001645
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
TACO BELL #32643
- 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q FESTIVALS LLC
- 403 SYCAMORE ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2505
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17272
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
STILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 870 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1498C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2652
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13805C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003427
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
!!ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD
- 2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006928
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001332
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
BOJANGLES #791
- 681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16155C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
GARRETT MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 5235 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000296
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1499C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL
- 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-468C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS
- 2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003317
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
KRYSTAL #MAR024
- 271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004912
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO
- 7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005973
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2025
