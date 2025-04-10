10 percent discounts on Marietta Square with the Cobb Library perks program

The Cobb County Public Library has launched the CCPL Perks Program, offering a 10 percent discount at select businesses in Marietta Square to library cardholders.

The program, announced during National Library Week, allows patrons to access discounts at participating shops, restaurants, and service providers by showing their library cards. The initiative is funded by the Georgia Public Library Service 2025 Marketing Grant.

According to library officials, the program is intended to promote library membership, support local businesses, and build community connections. Cobb County Public Library serves more than 480,000 cardholders through 15 locations.

The Perks Program will begin in Marietta Square as a pilot, with plans to expand it throughout the county.

The following list of participating businesses was posted in the announcement on the Cobb County Public Library website:

The following Marietta Square businesses are the first official CCPL Perks Partners, providing a 10% discount to Cobb Library cardholders:

Marietta Proper, 9 W Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060, Cozy brunches with gourmet coffee, curated wine selections, and small plate pairings reminiscent of the Great Gatsby era. mariettaproper.com/

Hamp & Harry's, 168 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, Delicious small plates and craft cocktails in a vibrant neighborhood restaurant. hampandharrys.com/

Warm Hugs Bakery, 156 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, Cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, and traditional Turkish confections like baklava. warmhugsbakery.com/

Sweet Treats Ice Cream, 134 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060, Soft-serve ice cream with customizable toppings, hot chocolate, and a variety of candies. facebook.com/sweetreatsmarietta/

Bomb Babes, Pop-up with assorted gourmet cake bombs, cupcakes, and more. Find them at The Local Exchange at the Marietta Square or look for their next pop-up shop here: cakebombbakery.com/upcoming-events

Pop-up with assorted gourmet cake bombs, cupcakes, and more. Find them at The Local Exchange at the Marietta Square or look for their next pop-up shop here:

New businesses will be added to the CCPL Perks Program regularly. Visit the Cobb Library’s website for an updated list of Perks Partners.