YMCA annual Good Friday Breakfast coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta distributed the following press release about its annual Good Friday Breakfast at the Cobb Galleria Centre:

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will host its 62nd Annual Good Friday Breakfast, on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre. This non-denominational event brings together over 800 YMCA friends, members, volunteers and staff each year to celebrate the Y’s mission of building healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South, will be honored at this year’s breakfast as the recipient of the Bransby Christian Leadership Award, the YMCA’s highest recognition. Named in honor of Joe Bransby, the award recognizes individuals who exemplify extraordinary leadership and service to the community. A longtime and steadfast supporter of the YMCA, Greiner’s visionary leadership and Gas South’s philanthropic generosity have made a profound impact on programs that serve individuals and families across metro Atlanta.

“Kevin has been a dedicated champion of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta for over a decade and served as chair of our Board in 2021 and 2022, where he further demonstrated his compassion and commitment to our community, said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. His leadership, coupled with Gas South’s support of STEAM education, early learning and our adaptive swim program, serves as a powerful example of how community-driven efforts can create meaningful and lasting change.”

Gas South has been a steadfast supporter of the YMCA, contributing over $1.3 million in lifetime giving along with numerous hours of volunteer time and projects. Their partnership has been especially transformative for the Y’s Adaptive Swim program, which serves individuals with diverse abilities by promoting water safety, building confidence and fostering inclusion. Through their generosity, the Y refined its curriculum, ensuring that instructors received advanced training tailored to participants’ unique needs.

Building on the adaptive swim program’s success has been a new partnership with the Special Olympics which has expanded opportunities in competitive swimming and skill-building. In 2024, the program’s reach doubled, providing life-changing aquatic experiences to over 400 participants of all ages. Gas South has also pledged continued support for 2025, enabling the YMCA to extend these critical programs to even more communities across Metro Atlanta.

Along with adaptive swim, Gas South has been a longtime advocate for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) initiatives. Since 2020, the company has invested in the establishment and development of multiple YMCA STEAM Labs enabling their creation and ongoing support. The labs provide educational programming that fosters curiosity, inspires creativity and teaches kids how to succeed.

The Good Friday Breakfast is a longstanding tradition that reflects the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s dedication to fostering community and shared purpose. This event provides attendees with an opportunity to connect, and recognize the impactful work being done by the YMCA across the region. For more information or to purchase tickets to the Good Friday Breakfast, visit the YMCA website.

###

About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more than 165 years, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. By providing services and support networks, building bridges between people from all backgrounds and engaging stakeholders at various levels, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all. https://ymcaatlanta.org/