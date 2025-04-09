Matt Kraczon joins CROFT & Associates as Business Development Manager

Kennesaw-based architecture and engineering firm Croft & Associates announced that Matt Kraczon has been hired as the firm’s Business Development Manager in its Corporate Business Unit.

According to the announcement, Kraczon will be responsible for “executing the business development strategy, plans, and processes to drive sales, increase revenue, expand markets, and accomplish the objectives for CROFT.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Kraczon as our new Business Development Manager for our Corporate Business Unit. Matt is an exceptional networker who understands the true value of building and nurturing relationships—a skill that aligns perfectly with our culture at CROFT. His proven leadership as Past President of DBIA-SE and current President of CMAA-SAC speaks volumes about his commitment to the industry and his ability to lead with purpose. We’re excited for the energy, expertise, and connections he brings to our team,” said Stacey Chapman, a Principal (owner) and SVP at Croft, as quoted in the press release.

According to Kraczon’s LinkedIn profile, his immediate past position was 6 years with PGAL, an architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Houston, Texas.

He graduated from high school in North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications, Media Performance, and Production from East Carolina University.

According to the announcement:

Kraczon is president of the CMAA (Club Management Association of America) South Atlantic Chapter, on the Board of Directors for the Council for Quality Growth, and former chair of the Southeast chapter of Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA). In addition, he is active in /Society of Marketing Professional Services(SMPS) and, American Institute of Architects (AIA).

About Croft & Associates

Croft & Associates is a Kennesaw-headquartered architecture, engineering, and planning firm that has completed many projects in Cobb County, the metro Atlanta area, and the state.

Its local Cobb County projects include the Kennesaw Recreation Center, the Cobb County School District office building, the renovation of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, and Cobb Veterans Memorial Park.