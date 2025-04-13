Cobb Collaborative Celebrates New Little Free Library at Ford Elementary

Cobb Collaborative submitted the following report on its Little Free Library at Ford Elementary School:

Cobb Collaborative hosted a joyful ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Little Free Library (LFL) at Ford Elementary School, celebrating the power of literacy, community partnerships, and equitable access to learning. The LFL, sponsored by United Way of Greater Atlanta, is dedicated to Paul Donahue, an influential business leader and active philanthropist whose legacy of service continues to uplift and inspire communities across the region.

Mr. Donahue currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a Fortune 200 global distributor of automotive and industrial parts. With over two decades of executive leadership at GPC and a distinguished career, Mr. Donahue has also been a dedicated supporter of national organizations such as the American Heart Association, The United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and City of Refuge. His commitment to service and community made this tribute both fitting and heartfelt. “The roots of our company are all about supporting and giving back to the community. We carry that message everywhere we go, whether we’re in Sydney, Australia, or Acworth, Georgia,” said Donahue during the ceremony.

Also in attendance were representatives from United Way of Greater Atlanta, as well as Miss Middle West Georgia, Landry Wolf, a passionate youth literacy advocate and dedicated supporter of the Collaborative’s family reading kit program. Landry’s community service initiative, Turn the Page, Read to Succeed, champions early literacy as a tool for long-term success. “It all stems from the love that I got for reading at Ford Elementary,” said Wolf, reflecting on the importance of nurturing a lifelong love of books starting in childhood.

Ford Elementary School Principal Debbie Broadnax joined the celebration, emphasizing the importance of early access to books in school communities.

The LFL is more than a neighborhood book exchange—it is a key tool for improving early literacy and building foundational reading skills rooted in the Science of Reading. By providing consistent access to engaging, age-appropriate books, the LFL helps children build phonemic awareness, expand their vocabularies, and strengthen reading comprehension—all essential skills for long-term academic success.

By embedding books directly into community spaces like Ford Elementary, the Collaborative supports families in creating everyday moments of learning, bonding, and discovery. The addition of bilingual books and inclusive content ensures that all children can see themselves reflected in the stories they read.

The LFL initiative is part of Cobb Collaborative’s broader literacy and community engagement efforts. The organization continues to expand its reach through programming such as The Basics, family reading kits, and book kits available at community sites throughout Cobb County.

About Cobb Collaborative: Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens that share ideas, expertise, and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County residents. For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org.