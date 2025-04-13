Cobb residents help Haven of Help distribute “blessing bags” in downtown Atlanta

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a distribution of charitable “blessing bags” in downtown Atlanta:

The Haven Of Help (based out of Austell) along with partners: Kennesaw State students, Reid’s Deli, Lions Club, and others, distributed the hundreds of blessing bags (containing mostly hygiene items and snacks) that were assembled at Reid’s Deli at the weekend event in downtown Atlanta. There was also food, clothing, and prayer available at this event. We appreciate Quin and Angel with Haven Of Hope for all of their hard work.