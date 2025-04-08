Crash leaves Marietta man with life-threatening injuries

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

Cobb County Police are investigating a serious crash that left a 19-year-old Marietta man with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

According to Special Operations STEP Unit investigators, the single-vehicle collision occurred around 7:03 p.m. on April 7, on Bells Ferry Road just south of Wentworth Drive.

Police say the driver was headed south in a black 2010 Infiniti G37 when he lost control while navigating a curve. The car left the roadway, struck a tree in the median, and then came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The injured driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.