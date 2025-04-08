Mableton to take up formation of Mableton Municipal Court

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
There are three items of new business.
One is to grant City Manager Bill Tanks and Finance Director Karen Ellis the ability to make deposits and withdrawals from the city’s Georgia Fund 1 (LGIP) account, which is held by Truist Bank.
Georgia Fund 1 is a money market-like investment pool. It’s basically a shared savings account for government entities in Georgia. Instead of each city or school district trying to invest on its own, the cities pool their money together, and the State Treasurer’s office manages it professionally.
The second is a presentation on additing signatories to
The third is the first reading of an ordinance to form the Mableton Municipal Court.
We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.
Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).
Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
Date: April 9, 2025
Location: City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168
City Officials
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearings
- Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations
- Appointments
- Appointment of Directors
- Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, no more than 30 minutes total. Public comment cards must be submitted to the City Clerk before the meeting.
- Consent Agenda
- Approval of March 26, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes
- Approval of March 26, 2025 Work Session Minutes (5:15 pm)
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- A Resolution to Approve Georgia Fund 1 (LGIP) Resolutions Authorizing City Manager and Finance Director to Access the City of Mableton Georgia Fund 1 Accounts and to Authorize the Mayor to Execute the Georgia Fund 1 Resolutions – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- A Resolution of the City of Mableton Designating Signatories for the City of Mableton – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- First Read – Consideration of an Ordinance Creating Chapter 6, Municipal Court of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Other Business/Discussion
- City Manager’s Announcements/Comments
- City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments
- Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments
- Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Accessibility Note: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.
