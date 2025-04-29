Dungeons bested and dragons defeated in West Cobb?

By Kelly Johnson

Something has happened in Faerûn. The Forgotten Realms have become quiet, in the way that change often leaves a stillness to ponder.

For May, West Cobb Regional Library has done away with all but one instance of its Dungeons & Dragons event. That one event is Dungeons and Dragons: One-shot Wednesday. It sits nestled in the middle of the library’s May schedule, like a well-known but hidden jewel waiting for Lara Croft to steal it. No doubt that on Wednesday eve of May 14th, it shall be had by the lot of tweens, teens, and adults.

Surrounding the sole D&D event, the library shifts from various Storytimes at the first of the month to a weekly program of Mini Makers for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. During the second and third weeks of May, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, children can develop their motor skills and tap into their creativity through simple and fun crafts.

Conversely, dog-loving adults will have the opportunity to Sew a Dog Bed Cover on May 17th, in a call to support local rescues. The caveat is for experienced sewers with a sewing machine because the goal is to make as many dog covers as possible. (Two covers per person at most.) Of course, one doesn’t need to be an experienced sewer to contribute; this program is open to donations of thread, blankets, and other materials as well.

While the schedule of West Cobb Regional Library has changed this May, it still offers its staples of Open Play Chess, Mahjong Meet Up, and West Cobb Craft Club.

To this, here’s the short list of events scheduled for the month which may be of interest:

Homeschool Eco Explores , Thursdays at 11:00 AM: Vermicomposting (with Smith-Gilbert Gardens), May 1 st Bats, May 8 th Flowers, May 15th

, Thursdays at 11:00 AM: Handmade with Love , Saturday, May 3 rd at 2:30 PM

, Saturday, May 3 at 2:30 PM Storytellers Open Mic Night , Tuesday, May 6 th at 6:30 PM

, Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 PM Forensics 101 (with a Cobb County Medical Examiner), Tuesday, May 20th at 6:00 PM

Please note West Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MAY 2025

WEEK 1

MAY 2025

WEEK 2

MAY 2025

WEEK 3

MAY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 18, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









May 19, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 11:30 Mini Makers



15:30 – 16:30 Pokmon Club







May 20, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 11:30 Mini Makers



18:00 – 19:00 Forensics 101 with a Cobb County Medical Examiner







May 21, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 11:30 Mini Makers



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







May 22, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







May 23, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 24, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MAY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 25, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









May 26, 2025 Monday CLOSED HOLIDAY: MEMORIAL DAY







May 27, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









May 28, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







May 29, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







May 30, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 31, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00









