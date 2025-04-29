Dungeons bested and dragons defeated in West Cobb?

By Kelly Johnson
Something has happened in Faerûn. The Forgotten Realms have become quiet, in the way that change often leaves a stillness to ponder.
For May, West Cobb Regional Library has done away with all but one instance of its Dungeons & Dragons event. That one event is Dungeons and Dragons: One-shot Wednesday. It sits nestled in the middle of the library’s May schedule, like a well-known but hidden jewel waiting for Lara Croft to steal it. No doubt that on Wednesday eve of May 14th, it shall be had by the lot of tweens, teens, and adults.
Surrounding the sole D&D event, the library shifts from various Storytimes at the first of the month to a weekly program of Mini Makers for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. During the second and third weeks of May, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, children can develop their motor skills and tap into their creativity through simple and fun crafts.
Conversely, dog-loving adults will have the opportunity to Sew a Dog Bed Cover on May 17th, in a call to support local rescues. The caveat is for experienced sewers with a sewing machine because the goal is to make as many dog covers as possible. (Two covers per person at most.) Of course, one doesn’t need to be an experienced sewer to contribute; this program is open to donations of thread, blankets, and other materials as well.
While the schedule of West Cobb Regional Library has changed this May, it still offers its staples of Open Play Chess, Mahjong Meet Up, and West Cobb Craft Club.
To this, here’s the short list of events scheduled for the month which may be of interest:
- Homeschool Eco Explores, Thursdays at 11:00 AM:
- Vermicomposting (with Smith-Gilbert Gardens), May 1st
- Bats, May 8th
- Flowers, May 15th
- Handmade with Love, Saturday, May 3rd at 2:30 PM
- Storytellers Open Mic Night, Tuesday, May 6th at 6:30 PM
- Forensics 101 (with a Cobb County Medical Examiner), Tuesday, May 20th at 6:00 PM
Please note West Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MAY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club (12+ years of age)
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Vermicomposting (with Smith-Gilbert Gardens)
|May 02, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 03, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft: Pete the Cat!
|14:30 – 16:00
|Handmade with Love
MAY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 04, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 05, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokmon Club
|May 06, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|16:00 – 18:00
|Intro to Mahjong
|18:30 – 19:45
|Storytellers Open Mic Night
|May 07, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|15:30 – 19:30
|Black Light Chess! (All ages)
|May 08, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Bats
|May 09, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 10, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group
MAY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 11, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 12, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokmon Club
|May 13, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|16:00 – 18:00
|Intro to Mahjong
|May 14, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday (12+ y.o.a.)
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess! (All ages)
|May 15, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Flowers
|May 16, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 17, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Sew a Dog Bed Cover
MAY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 18, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 19, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokmon Club
|May 20, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|18:00 – 19:00
|Forensics 101 with a Cobb County Medical Examiner
|May 21, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Mini Makers
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|May 22, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|May 23, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 24, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MAY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 25, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 26, 2025
|Monday
|CLOSED
|HOLIDAY: MEMORIAL DAY
|May 27, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 28, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|May 29, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|May 30, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 31, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "Dungeons bested and dragons defeated in West Cobb?"