Family Justice Center renamed RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center

Cobb’s Family Justice Center got a rebranding and a new mural.
On April 9, District Attorney Sonya F. Allen unveiled the mural at the renamed RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center in honor of National Crime Victims Rights Week, which took place April 6-12 this year.
According to a press release from the DA’s office, the community and partner organizations came together to paint the mural on March 29. The main mural, designed by Leah Kellaway, is 14 ft by 10 ft and includes two hallways.
In the announcement for the rebranding on the Cobb County website, the article stated the redbud tree was chosen because it is one of the first trees to bloom after winter, and because of that “is a symbol of renewal, of hope, and of the resilience that lives in all of us—even when we are at our most vulnerable.”
“We chose a name that does more than label a building—we chose a name that speaks to the heart of our mission: to create a space that is warm, welcoming, and unwavering in its commitment to justice and compassion,” said Allen. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this vision a reality, especially Marsy’s Law of Georgia and Paint Love. May this center be a place where healing begins, where stories are honored, and where lives can blossom—just like the redbud in spring.”
Watch the county’s video on the ceremony below
About the RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center
According to the center’s website:
The RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center (FJC) is modeled after the Family Justice Center model launched in 2002 in San Diego, California. The FJC is designed to address barriers faced by victims, by locating critical service providers under one roof with a coordinated Intake process. The FJC locates criminal justice and state agencies and non-profit organizations to meet the wide and varied needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking, and human trafficking. The goal of the FJC is to provide a seamless process for victims and families as they navigate getting the assistance they need without having to recount their abuse numerous times.
