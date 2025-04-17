Family Justice Center renamed RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center

Cobb’s Family Justice Center got a rebranding and a new mural.

On April 9, District Attorney Sonya F. Allen unveiled the mural at the renamed RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center in honor of National Crime Victims Rights Week, which took place April 6-12 this year.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, the community and partner organizations came together to paint the mural on March 29. The main mural, designed by Leah Kellaway, is 14 ft by 10 ft and includes two hallways.

Rendering of hallways from Paint Love, included in DA office press release

In the announcement for the rebranding on the Cobb County website, the article stated the redbud tree was chosen because it is one of the first trees to bloom after winter, and because of that “is a symbol of renewal, of hope, and of the resilience that lives in all of us—even when we are at our most vulnerable.”

“We chose a name that does more than label a building—we chose a name that speaks to the heart of our mission: to create a space that is warm, welcoming, and unwavering in its commitment to justice and compassion,” said Allen. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this vision a reality, especially Marsy’s Law of Georgia and Paint Love. May this center be a place where healing begins, where stories are honored, and where lives can blossom—just like the redbud in spring.”

Watch the county’s video on the ceremony below

About the RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center

According to the center’s website: