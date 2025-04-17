Motorcyclist seriously injured on South Cobb Drive

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 16, around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Walthall Avenue.

According to investigators, a 2025 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle, operated by a 26-year-old man from Marietta, was traveling northbound on South Cobb Drive when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 58-year-old man also from Marietta, entered the roadway from Walthall Avenue. The motorcycle struck the rear of the truck, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.