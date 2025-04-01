Georgia Symphony Orchestra Celebrates a Decade of Inclusion

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following announcement of its sensory-friendly performance of “Peter and the Wolf.”

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra continues its decade-long commitment to accessible music with performances of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” on Saturday, April 19.

GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville will lead the orchestra, and actress Amy Parrish will narrate this beloved story of a young boy as he outwits a ferocious wolf with the help of his animal friends. Each 45-minute performance will also feature Gustav Holst’s lively “St. Paul’s Suite,” a delightful piece originally composed for students at the school where the famed English composer taught. Guests can also enjoy a chance to get hands-on with instruments that bring symphonies to life with Miss Lala’s Instrument Petting Zoo (provided by Notes of Impact), available 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after each concert.

The sensory-friendly concert at 2 p.m. is designed for people with sensory sensitivities and includes access to a “quiet room.” A family-friendly concert follows at 4 p.m. During both performances, guests can move around, dance, speak, sing, or vocalize, allowing audiences to fully experience orchestral music without the constraints of a standard symphony experience.

“As a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive™ Certified organization, we are proud to continue the tradition of offering sensory-friendly programming, especially during Autism Acceptance Month,” said GSO’s Executive Director Suzanne Tucker.

Both concerts will be at Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30068. Tickets are $10 per person and are available online at GeorgiaSympyony.org .

Support for the GSO’s “Peter and the Wolf” is provided by the City of Marietta.