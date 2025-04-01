Acworth police arrest 17-year-old suspect in school shooting threat

Acworth Police have arrested a student at North Cobb Christian School after a social media threat against the school on Monday.
Police say they responded to the campus at 4500 Eagle Dr. shortly before 10:30 a.m. after getting word from the FBI that a Snapchat photo had been sent with a school shooting threat. Acworth Sgt. Eric Mistretta says the threat was not specific but was a generalized statement about shooting up the school.
Arriving officers say they quickly zeroed in on a suspect, a 17-year-old female. Authorities say she was arrested at about 10:50 a.m. after being identified as the person pictured in the Snapchat post.
After an interview at Acworth PD, the suspect was jailed at the Cobb County Sheriff’s office and faces a felony terroristic threat charge. She’s being held without bond. Cobb County Police and North Cobb Christian’s school resource officers aided in the investigation.
The campus was locked down as a precaution but returned to normal operations later in the day.
Acworth Police stress that comments and threats made on social media are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.
Mistretta says the FBI routinely screens social media for various trigger words, and that the North Cobb threat triggered a response. He says the post was relayed to the Cobb County 9-1-1 center and that Acworth officers were then dispatched.
Anyone with additional information’s being asked to call Acworth Police at 770-974-1232
About the City of Acworth
Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|22,379
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|22,464
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|-0.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|25.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|58.2%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|20.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|9.4%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|16.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|1,194
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|61.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$309,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,680
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$584
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,569
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|8,327
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.68
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|87.8%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|96.0%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|89.2%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|90.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|32.9%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|8.0%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|19.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|72.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|66.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|142,623
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|148,990
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|53,970
|Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|714,112
|Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)
|$32,022
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|30.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$80,703
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$38,353
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2022
|526
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|304
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|69
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|318
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|18
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|367
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|8.24
