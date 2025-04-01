Acworth police arrest 17-year-old suspect in school shooting threat

Acworth Police have arrested a student at North Cobb Christian School after a social media threat against the school on Monday.

Police say they responded to the campus at 4500 Eagle Dr. shortly before 10:30 a.m. after getting word from the FBI that a Snapchat photo had been sent with a school shooting threat. Acworth Sgt. Eric Mistretta says the threat was not specific but was a generalized statement about shooting up the school.

Arriving officers say they quickly zeroed in on a suspect, a 17-year-old female. Authorities say she was arrested at about 10:50 a.m. after being identified as the person pictured in the Snapchat post.

After an interview at Acworth PD, the suspect was jailed at the Cobb County Sheriff’s office and faces a felony terroristic threat charge. She’s being held without bond. Cobb County Police and North Cobb Christian’s school resource officers aided in the investigation.

The campus was locked down as a precaution but returned to normal operations later in the day.

Acworth Police stress that comments and threats made on social media are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

Mistretta says the FBI routinely screens social media for various trigger words, and that the North Cobb threat triggered a response. He says the post was relayed to the Cobb County 9-1-1 center and that Acworth officers were then dispatched.

Anyone with additional information’s being asked to call Acworth Police at 770-974-1232

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024) NA Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023) 22,379 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023) 22,464 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023) -0.4% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 22,440 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 20,425 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 4.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 25.4% Persons 65 years and over, percent 12.3% Female persons, percent 53.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 58.2% Black alone, percent (a)(a) 20.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a)(a) 2.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 9.4% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b) 16.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 53.9% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2019-2023 1,194 Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023 17.7% Housing Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023 61.2% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023 $309,800 Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023 $1,680 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023 $584 Median gross rent, 2019-2023 $1,569 Building Permits, 2023 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2019-2023 8,327 Persons per household, 2019-2023 2.68 Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023 87.8% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023 27.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023 96.0% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023 89.2% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023 90.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023 32.9% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023 8.0% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 19.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023 72.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023 66.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 142,623 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 148,990 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 53,970 Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 714,112 Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c) $32,022 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023 30.7 Income & Poverty Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023 $80,703 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023 $38,353 Persons in poverty, percent 8.3%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X Total employment, 2022 X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2022 X All employer firms, Reference year 2022 526 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 304 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 69 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 318 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 18 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 367