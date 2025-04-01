Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb Joins 5th Annual Welcome to South Cobb Festival

Welcome to South Cobb submitted the following announcement:

In its fifth year, Welcome to South Cobb focuses on the sustainability of its community members with a theme of hope, wellness, and sustainability. “We believe when individuals are whole, they are better able to engage with others and support good environmental practices,” says Angelia Pressley, the event’s organizer.

As a part of this evolution in the festival, Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb (GSCK) joined the event to promote literacy in K-12 schools. Greater South Cobb Kiwanis’ mission is to supplement education with programming for character development and academic achievement for early learners and elementary and leadership development for middle and high school.

According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, literacy rates are at a crisis level in Georgia, and the study reveals students who can’t read become adults with fewer opportunities to sustain their families. “Greater South Kiwanis and the city of Powder Springs have been teamed of with the Governor’s Office for Read Across Georgia for past two years, and this festival puts us in front of the children and parents who could potentially use our services,” says Henry Lust, City of Powder Springs Mayor Pro-tem, Councilman and GSCK treasurer.

For children, the Kiwanis club will host the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg hunt. Also, they will have a drawing to give away 20 ThinkPad laptops for students who register. Other free activities will include a mound for a rolling and cubic climbing bar. Pay-per-play will be $10 all day, including jumpy houses for toddlers and older children.

Other points of interest will include wellness experts, recycling and composting by Mad Industries, Inc., motivational music and gardening and recycling classes by Keep Cobb Beautiful, in keeping with the event’s goal.

Welcome to South Cobb was initially created to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces.

In true festival form, patrons can enjoy food vendors and trucks, merchandise, music, local and national entertainment, wine tasting, yoga, cooking demonstrations; plus, other surprises. Atlanta’s favorite band Gritz & Jelly Butter will open for Grammy-nominated national performing artist Karyn White and her band. And soul line dancing will be highlight for the Welcome to South Cobb.

You can stay abreast of the event on Facebook and Instagram @welcometosouthcobb and through the website, welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact Milan Robinson at 678-744-3862.